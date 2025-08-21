Mortgage Rates Level Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey(PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.58%.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained flat this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Over the summer, rates have come down and purchase applications are outpacing 2024, though a number of homebuyers continue waiting on the sideline for rates to further decrease.”

News Facts



The 30-year FRM averaged 6.58% as of August 21, 2025, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.46%. The FRM averaged 5.69%, down slightly from last week when it averaged 5.71%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.62%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

(703)714-0644

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at