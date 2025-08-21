Mortgage Rates Level Off
“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained flat this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Over the summer, rates have come down and purchase applications are outpacing 2024, though a number of homebuyers continue waiting on the sideline for rates to further decrease.”
News Facts
- The 30-year FRM averaged 6.58% as of August 21, 2025, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.46%. The FRM averaged 5.69%, down slightly from last week when it averaged 5.71%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.62%.
