Compagnie De Financement Foncier : Availability Ot The Amendment To The 2024 URD
Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2024 Universal Registration Document including the 2025 half-yearly financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2024 Universal Registration Document including the 2025 half-yearly financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 21, 2025 under the number D.25-0114-A01.
This report is available on the company's website at under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS
Contact : Financial Communication - ...
Attachment
-
Compagnie de Financement Foncier - Availability of the Amendment to the 2024 URD
Legal Disclaimer:
