Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Compagnie De Financement Foncier : Availability Ot The Amendment To The 2024 URD


2025-08-21 12:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, August 21, 2025

Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2024 Universal Registration Document including the 2025 half-yearly financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2024 Universal Registration Document including the 2025 half-yearly financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 21, 2025 under the number D.25-0114-A01.

This report is available on the company's website at under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS

Contact : Financial Communication - ...

Attachment

  • Compagnie de Financement Foncier - Availability of the Amendment to the 2024 URD

MENAFN21082025004107003653ID1109959519

