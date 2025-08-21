Health Gorilla Participates In CMS Pledge Kickoff, Building Momentum For A Patient-Centric Health Technology Ecosystem

Participation underscores Health Gorilla's role as an early adopter in the CMS-Aligned Network, helping transform national interoperability into tangible action.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, one of the first Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), announced its participation in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Pledge Kickoff. This event represents an important step in operationalizing the CMS-Aligned Network initiative for early adopters, building on the momentum of July's White House Make Health Tech Great Again event.

As an early adopter, Health Gorilla is helping to move the initiative from vision to execution, contributing real-world expertise in interoperability, data quality, and secure clinical data exchange.

"CMS has taken an ambitious vision and begun the important work of operationalizing it," said Bob Watson, CEO of Health Gorilla. "We are honored to be part of the early adopter group, collaborating with CMS and peer organizations to ensure that interoperability delivers real value for patients, providers, and innovators."

The CMS-Aligned Network marks a significant milestone in creating a trusted, patient-centric health technology ecosystem. As an early trailblazer, Health Gorilla ensures that clinical data is not only broadly accessible but also truly AI-ready-deduplicated, normalized, and of the highest quality. By delivering data that is accurate, consistent, and usable at scale, Health Gorilla enables the responsible and secure advancement of healthcare innovation, from advanced analytics and value-based care programs to the safe deployment of AI solutions.

"As the healthcare system evolves, the ability to exchange trusted data seamlessly will determine whether innovation can scale," Watson added. "By working alongside CMS from the start, Health Gorilla is helping set the foundation for an ecosystem where patients are empowered, providers are supported, and innovation is accelerated."

