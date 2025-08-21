Blackhawk Data Named #16 On 2025 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackHawk Data is thrilled to announce that we've been recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing and top-performing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants. This recognition comes from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, which has named BlackHawk Data number 16 on the prestigious 2025 Fast Growth 150 list.

Exceptional Growth and Performance

Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years-with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge. This accomplishment underscores BlackHawk's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.

"Our growth isn't about chasing headlines-it's the result of consistent execution, steady progress, and always putting our customers first. When you focus on doing the right thing every day, the results follow."

- Maryann Pagano, CEO & Co-Founder, BlackHawk Data

A Commitment to Excellence

"Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution."

Ongoing Innovation and Dedication

BlackHawk Data continues to innovate and adapt to the dynamic IT landscape, ensuring that our clients receive cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique needs. Our team's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction remains at the core of our success.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.

About BlackHawk Data

BlackHawk Data is a leading technology integrator and IT consultant, providing comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective technology services. For more information about our services and solutions, contact us today!

SOURCE BlackHawk Data

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED