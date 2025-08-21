Michigan DOT Selects Acrow Detour Solution For US-131 Bridge Replacement Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Temporary bridge and support towers allow continuous flow of heavy traffic while two aging structures are rebuilt

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today it has designed and supplied a modular steel bridge to carry traffic during major highway construction in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Acrow's structure was installed on US-131 to minimize inconvenience during a project to replace two aging bridges on the heavily traveled route.

As a key north-south corridor throughout the State of Michigan, US-131 sees significant commercial and non-commercial traffic near Kalamazoo, including many vehicles accessing the nearby Interstate 94 interchange. When two US-131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak rail lines had exceeded their lifespan and usability, replacement, rather than additional repair, was considered the best option. An alternate route for the traffic that ran below the bridges was available, however, a solution to maintaining the full capacity of US-131 for the duration of the construction was needed.

While a detour bridge was considered early in the planning, one of the major concerns was the extremely limited space to assemble and install the structure. Additionally, it was critical that any interruptions to busy high-speed train schedules be avoided as well as any damage to the rail infrastructure. MDOT selected a proposal submitted by Acrow during the design phase based on past performance, technical approach and quality certifications. Following extensive collaboration between all stakeholders, MDOT then included Acrow's temporary bridge with support towers as a baseline condition when the project was put out to bid.

The Acrow 700XS® bridge is 350 feet (106.68m) long in spans of 200 feet and 150 feet and it has a two-lane width of 30 feet with an asphalt overlay deck surface. The bridge is supported by two Acrow 700XS® Towers, approximately 30 feet in height, which serve as intermediate piers. The structure was assembled in the median, with only 8 to 10 feet (2.44m to 3.05m) between the bridge and the live traffic on each side, and the bridge was installed with a full cantilever launch. Northbound traffic was shifted to the detour structure in mid-March to allow for reconstruction of the first bridge. In mid-July, northbound traffic moved onto the newly completed bridge and southbound traffic was rerouted to the detour structure. Acrow's temporary detour bridge is expected to remain in service until late October 2025, when construction of both new bridges is scheduled to be completed.

“Acrow's rapidly installed bridge was the perfect solution for this project, owing to the extremely limited build area and short timeframe required,” said Abbey Smith, Business Development Manager, Great Lakes Region.“With many years of experience designing detour bridges for highway upgrades and near active rail lines, Acrow has a thorough understanding of the unique challenges of these projects.”

“As projects to repair or replace aging infrastructure increase, Acrow's versatile detour bridges are an ideal way to provide reliable, cost-effective access during priority projects,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development.“In addition to enhanced work zone safety, detour bridges keep residents safe by enabling construction to continue without re-routing traffic through local community streets. They also mitigate impacts to the local economy and help keep projects on or ahead of schedule.”

