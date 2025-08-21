Attorneys William Kershaw And Jack Davis Of Kershaw Talley Barlow Recognized By Best Lawyers® 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney William Kershaw and Attorney Jack Davis of Kershaw Talley Barlow in Sacramento, California, have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 (32nd Edition).

Attorney William Kershaw, the Managing Partner of the firm, was recognized by Best Lawyers® for his work in Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs. He was first recognized in 2021, and he has earned recognition each year since. About his most recent recognition, he said, "I've long been proud to be recognized by Best Lawyers. This latest recognition only serves as another reminder about why I try my hardest to achieve great things for the clients that come to our firm with real problems."

Attorney Jack Davis was recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for his work in Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. This marks his first time being recognized by Best Lawyers®, but he looks forward to the chance to continue to earn this recognition throughout his career. "Best Lawyers is known nationwide for how carefully it selects honorees. I can't say how appreciative I am to be recognized as one of the 'Ones to Watch' this year," he said.

Best Lawyers in America® uses its Purely Peer Review® methodology to review and rate attorneys from across the country. This system begins by collecting nominations from legal professionals who have been impressed by the work of other attorneys. The nomination survey can be summed up in one question: "If you couldn't take a case yourself, would you refer it to your nominee?" Recognition by Best Lawyers® is truly a prestigious honor because it reflects trust and respect among legal peers who know firsthand just how much work goes into a winning case.

