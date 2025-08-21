Alpha Omega Painters Unveils New Digital Presence Reflecting Western North Carolina's Craftsmanship Heritage

Alpha Omega Painters Logo

Founder Brandon Lafer

Exterior Painting in Asheville

Interior Painting in Asheville

Exterior Painting in Asheville 2

Alpha Omega Painters, founded by Brandon Lafer launches new website showcasing premium painting services across Western NC reflecting growth since 2019 founding

- Brandon LaferASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Omega Painters, founded by master craftsman Brandon Lafer, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, alphaomegapainters, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution since its 2019 founding. The new digital presence embodies the company's commitment to craftsmanship and serves as a comprehensive resource for Western North Carolina property owners.The website launch represents more than just a digital upgrade; it reflects Alpha Omega Painters' journey from a solo venture to one of Western North Carolina's most trusted painting contractors. "When I started this company in 2019, I saw a clear need in our community for painters who would prioritize craftsmanship and communication," says Brandon Lafer, founder of Alpha Omega Painters. "Our new website tells that story while making it easier for property owners to access the resources they need."The company's growth stems from Lafer's original vision of redefining professionalism in the painting industry. After years of hands-on experience, he identified a persistent gap in the market: property owners were increasingly frustrated with unreliable contractors and rushed results. This insight led to the establishment of Alpha Omega Painters, built on a foundation of integrity, excellence, respect, and continuous growth.The new website showcases the company's comprehensive service offerings, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing , and deck and fence staining. It features an extensive project gallery highlighting work completed throughout the region, from historic home restorations to modern commercial spaces. The site also includes detailed information about the company's proven four-step process, which ensures consistency and quality across all projects."The name Alpha Omega represents our commitment to excellence from start to finish," explains Lafer. "Our new website better communicates this philosophy while making it easier for customers to understand our process and approach. We're not just painting contractors – we're craftspeople who understand the unique challenges faced by property owners in our mountain region."The website development, led by local firm Search Click Grow, emphasizes the company's deep roots in Western North Carolina. The design incorporates elements that reflect the region's natural beauty and architectural heritage while maintaining a clean, professional aesthetic that mirrors Alpha Omega's attention to detail.Visitors to alphaomegapainters will find detailed information about the company's service areas, which include Asheville, Biltmore Forest, Black Mountain, Burnsville, and Hendersonville. The site also features educational resources about paint selection, maintenance tips, and best practices for both residential and commercial properties.Since its founding, Alpha Omega Painters has built a reputation for excellence through its customer-first approach and meticulous attention to detail. The company backs its work with a three-year warranty on both interior and exterior projects, demonstrating confidence in their craftsmanship and long-term durability."Our mission goes beyond simply painting walls," Lafer continues. "We aim to deliver exceptional service that improves people's lives by enhancing and protecting the spaces where they live and work. The new website helps us better communicate this commitment to our community."The company's growth has been marked by several significant achievements, including accreditation by the Better Business Bureau and memberships in the Painting Contractors Association (PCA) and Certified Painting Industry Association (CPIA). These credentials, along with the company's proven track record, have established Alpha Omega Painters as a leader in Western North Carolina's painting industry.Looking ahead, Alpha Omega Painters remains committed to its founding vision of becoming the most trusted painting company in Western North Carolina. The new website launch represents another step toward this goal, providing a platform that better serves current and prospective clients while maintaining the personal touch that has defined the company since its inception.Property owners interested in learning more about Alpha Omega Painters' services can visit alphaomegapainters or call (828) 826-2544 to schedule a free consultation. The company offers detailed estimates, color consultations, and professional guidance for both residential and commercial projects.About Alpha Omega PaintersFounded in 2019 by Brandon Lafer, Alpha Omega Painters is a full-service painting contractor serving Western North Carolina. Based in Burnsville, the company provides residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and deck and fence staining. Alpha Omega Painters is fully licensed and insured, maintaining accreditations from the BBB, PCA, and CPIA. The company operates Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with headquarters at 15 Town Square, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Brandon Lafer

Alpha Omega Painters

+1 828-826-2544

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.