Northern Colorado's Only Fully Integrated, State-Licensed Center Unites Psychiatry And Psychedelic Therapy Under One Roof

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The new license allows Wholeness to combine its renowned expertise in psychiatry, naturopathic medicine, and integrative medicine with guided psilocybin sessions led by licensed clinical facilitators. This creates an end-to-end continuum of care for conditions such as depression, anxiety, trauma, and substance misuse. Clients undergo a comprehensive medical and psychological assessment, individualized preparation, expert-supported dosing, and multi-disciplinary integration to translate insights into lasting change.

The Wholeness Center has received state approval to launch legal psilocybin-assisted therapy.

Post thi

"Our co-located model means clients never have to choose between cutting-edge psychedelic care and trusted medical support. Everything is here, working together for whole-person healing," says Dr. Scott Shannon, co-founder and psychiatrist.

Deep Roots in Psychedelic Research

Dr. Scott Shannon and the Wholeness Center have been instrumental in advancing psychedelic medicine by integrating a holistic, spiritually informed clinical framework with rigorous scientific practice. Through pioneering partnerships, including serving as a principal investigator in MAPS's MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials and conducting multi-site MindMed-sponsored LSD and psilocybin studies, the center has helped set best-practice standards for trial design, set and setting protocols, and interdisciplinary care. Wholeness is a leader in bringing forward new, evidence-based treatments for some of the most challenging mental health conditions.

Key Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy Findings from Clinical Research

Clinical trials at Johns Hopkins Medicine found that two psilocybin doses with psychotherapy produced large, rapid reductions in depression symptoms. Nearly half of participants achieved remission within four weeks, with benefits lasting up to a year. In long-term follow-up, 67% of participants remained in remission five years later, an unprecedented duration of therapeutic effect.

An open-label pilot study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders reported that a single 25 mg dose of psilocybin led to a 60% response rate and a 53% remission rate of Treatment-Resistant Depression in U.S. military veterans within three weeks, with nearly half maintaining benefits at twelve weeks.

Participants in clinical trials also reported greater life satisfaction, spiritual well-being, and improvements in overall health, benefits that extend well beyond symptom relief. Additionally, early clinical evidence indicates psilocybin may help address suicidality, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and addictions to alcohol, opiates and nicotine, often showing superior outcomes and low toxicity compared to standard treatments.

Learn More or Get Started

Patients, providers, and media can learn more or schedule an exploratory call by visiting the Wholeness Center website or contacting [email protected] . Limited openings available now, refer or call today to reserve a spot.

Sources: Frontiers in Psychiatry, JAMA, JAMA Psychiatry, Psychiatry Research, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

SOURCE The Wholeness Center