Lake Nona's Smart City Ecosystem Draws Siemens Energy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Moments like this fuel our drive every day in Lake Nona," said Rasesh Thakkar, senior managing director of Tavistock Group, Lake Nona's parent company. "Lake Nona continues to shape the future of business and attract both startups and global industry leaders, where companies thrive alongside the people who power them, with wellbeing, family, and quality of life at the heart of everything we build. We're excited to welcome Siemens Energy as part of our future."

Orlando continues to emerge as a national beacon for forward-thinking companies seeking dynamic environments for growth and innovation. Lake Nona, in particular, has become a magnet for industry leaders, a testament to its smart infrastructure, vibrant ecosystem and strategic vision for the future.

"Siemens Energy's decision to relocate its Orlando offices to Lake Nona is a testament to the strength of our tech ecosystem and reaffirms our region's reputation as one of the best places in the country for company headquarters to grow and succeed," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "Energy drives everything we do and ultimately plays a key role in advancing the technologies of other key industries, including health and life sciences, technology and innovation, aviation and aerospace, and wellness and human performance, which is why Siemens Energy, who is a global leader in energy technology, is the perfect addition to Lake Nona's innovation hub."

Created by Tavistock, Lake Nona is a 17-square-mile community in the City of Orlando built and anchored by clusters of excellence in health and wellbeing, sports and performance, and education and technology. Thoughtfully designed with a long-term vision, the fast-growing, neo-urban environment provides a unique commercial climate where companies can easily recruit talent. For employers, Lake Nona's ecosystem combines a best-in-class workplace setting with the lifestyle amenities today's workforce values most – from wellness and mobility to culture and connectivity – creating a distinct advantage in employee attraction and retention.

Siemens Energy has been at its Alafaya Trail location for more than 40 years, where just under 3,000 people currently work. The planned 2027 relocation to Lake Nona will allow the company to maintain that scale through a hybrid work model. Siemens Energy employs more than 13,000 people throughout North America and plans to add hundreds of jobs on the continent in the coming years.

"Our technologies and services are in high demand throughout North America and this new campus will help facilitate our growth. Lake Nona offers a modern workplace environment, including flexible workspaces, improved collaboration zones and meeting rooms, enhanced technology and better amenities in a more sustainable and energy-efficient building," Siemens Energy said.

The relocation was made possible through a collaborative effort among Lake Nona, the City of Orlando, the Orlando Economic Partnership, and the Orlando Utilities Commission. Each played a strategic role in supporting the company's move and long-term success in Lake Nona. With contiguous access to Orlando International Airport, Brightline's high-speed rail, and easy access to state routes 417 and 528, as well as Florida's Turnpike, it offers direct reach to Florida's business corridors and global markets.

Planned and developed by Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Adjacent to Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona has attracted visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment, accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance.

