Lake Nona's Smart City Ecosystem Draws Siemens Energy
Orlando continues to emerge as a national beacon for forward-thinking companies seeking dynamic environments for growth and innovation. Lake Nona, in particular, has become a magnet for industry leaders, a testament to its smart infrastructure, vibrant ecosystem and strategic vision for the future.
"Siemens Energy's decision to relocate its Orlando offices to Lake Nona is a testament to the strength of our tech ecosystem and reaffirms our region's reputation as one of the best places in the country for company headquarters to grow and succeed," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "Energy drives everything we do and ultimately plays a key role in advancing the technologies of other key industries, including health and life sciences, technology and innovation, aviation and aerospace, and wellness and human performance, which is why Siemens Energy, who is a global leader in energy technology, is the perfect addition to Lake Nona's innovation hub."
Created by Tavistock, Lake Nona is a 17-square-mile community in the City of Orlando built and anchored by clusters of excellence in health and wellbeing, sports and performance, and education and technology. Thoughtfully designed with a long-term vision, the fast-growing, neo-urban environment provides a unique commercial climate where companies can easily recruit talent. For employers, Lake Nona's ecosystem combines a best-in-class workplace setting with the lifestyle amenities today's workforce values most – from wellness and mobility to culture and connectivity – creating a distinct advantage in employee attraction and retention.
Siemens Energy has been at its Alafaya Trail location for more than 40 years, where just under 3,000 people currently work. The planned 2027 relocation to Lake Nona will allow the company to maintain that scale through a hybrid work model. Siemens Energy employs more than 13,000 people throughout North America and plans to add hundreds of jobs on the continent in the coming years.
"Our technologies and services are in high demand throughout North America and this new campus will help facilitate our growth. Lake Nona offers a modern workplace environment, including flexible workspaces, improved collaboration zones and meeting rooms, enhanced technology and better amenities in a more sustainable and energy-efficient building," Siemens Energy said.
The relocation was made possible through a collaborative effort among Lake Nona, the City of Orlando, the Orlando Economic Partnership, and the Orlando Utilities Commission. Each played a strategic role in supporting the company's move and long-term success in Lake Nona. With contiguous access to Orlando International Airport, Brightline's high-speed rail, and easy access to state routes 417 and 528, as well as Florida's Turnpike, it offers direct reach to Florida's business corridors and global markets.
ABOUT LAKE NONA
Planned and developed by Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Adjacent to Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona has attracted visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment, accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Its thriving business ecosystem is enhanced by a cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture, engaging public art, miles of trails and green spaces, signature events, and a vibrant mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment set among Central Florida's natural landscape and year-round sunshine. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Tavistock Development Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment