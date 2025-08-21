Mt. Juliet Police First To Adopt Decision-Focused Firearms Training

SILVER POINT, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Shooters Technology LLC (BST) has announced that the Mt. Juliet Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Tennessee to adopt decision-focused firearms training. Building Shooters is a vendor to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, which procured BST's proprietary NURO® System .

Mt. Juliet's new capabilities are a true first for Tennessee law enforcement in that visual stimulus may now be used throughout live fire training to drive officer decision-making and skill performance relative to changing subject behavior. New York State's Division of Criminal Justice Services was the first entity globally to evaluate and implement these paradigm-shifting advances in training. They were approved by the New York Municipal Police Training Council in 2022 and are in the process of being implemented across all police academies in New York State-over 5,000 recruits annually.

The impacts of these curriculum changes were highlighted during the 2023 annual Public Safety Symposium in Albany, New York. "It cannot be overstated how big of a deal this is," said Justin Smith , a neuroscience Ph.D. whose research focus is the molecular processes for decision-making and stress. "Using visual stimulus to control range training develops firearms skills that are different, at a synaptic level, than anything we have seen before in law enforcement. The advancement in de-escalation capability for new officers is truly ground-breaking."

"These new tools give us the ability to vary scenarios and better simulate real-life situations," said Training Sergeant Scott Fulton. "In range training, officers are now required to respond with the appropriate level of force based on what they observe, and we can even change the scenario mid-exposure to challenge their adaptability. One of our main goals is to enhance our officers' decision-making skills under pressure. It's not just about proficiency with a weapon; it's about being a thoughtful, observant professional who can quickly assess a situation and respond appropriately."

About Building Shooters

Building Shooters Technology LLC is a Tennessee-based business that designs and manufactures specialty training products focused on awareness, decision-making, and de-escalation. It also assists armed workforces with restructuring training and qualification programs. BST helped New York State re-write its police recruit firearms training curriculum and presently consults with numerous other agencies and organizations. For more information visit and follow @bldg_shooters on X.

Media Contact

Dustin Salomon

Founder

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Shooters Technology, LLC

