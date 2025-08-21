Prweek Honors Kathy Bloomgarden As A 2025 Prweek Hall Of Fame Inductee

Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn

PRWeek's Hall of Fame is one of the industry's highest recognitions, honoring PR pioneers since 2013

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRWeek has named Dr. Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, as a 2025 PRWeek Hall of Fame Inductee, one of the communications industry's most prestigious honors. This distinction recognizes the most influential communications professionals whose vision, leadership, and impact have transformed the field.

As a tech-forward visionary, Bloomgarden's relentless drive for reinvention has propelled Ruder Finn's growth and set a new standard for the modern communications industry. With her 'What's Next' mantra, she keeps her eye on where the world is going, not where it's been. When OpenAI released ChatGPT, Ruder Finn was already shaping strategies with industry leaders to build AI-ready data infrastructures, address LLM hallucinations, and bridge east-west divides in AI development. Bloomgarden launched the RF AI Advisory Council, led by the former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, to prepare clients for this new AI landscape, and spearheaded rf, a first-of its-kind tool that optimizes LLMs responses at scale for brands. She also established in-house innovation engines, rf and rf53, which harness AI-powered tools to unlock deeper insights and develop more impactful content for clients.

With her ability to anticipate trends and act decisively, Bloomgarden has positioned the agency as a key partner for global clients navigating economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension, and technological disruption.

Bloomgarden has also driven bold global expansion, including the recent acquisition of ERA Communications, strengthening Ruder Finn's leadership across the Asia-Pacific. In the past five years, the firm has acquired seven US-based companies and three international agencies, broadening its offerings and enhancing its ability to deliver fully integrated communications solutions worldwide.

Equally important, Bloomgarden has cultivated Ruder Finn's distinctive "What's Next" culture-leading with agility, championing innovation, and nurturing the next generation of talent. A passionate mentor, she has helped shape the young professionals who are redefining the future of communications.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition at such a transformative moment for our industry," said Bloomgarden. "During times of rapid change, I've always believed in encouraging people to stretch towards the future by embracing transformation and expanding their vision of what's possible. This honor is not only an acknowledgement of what we have been able to accomplish so far at Ruder Finn but also our commitment to always embracing a future-focused approach."

The 2025 PRWeek Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in New York on November 20.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise-Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Brand, Leadership and Workplace-with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, RF Bloom, and Big Sky Communications. For more information visit

Contact:

Megan Fitzgibbon

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED