Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Illinois Provides $10 Million In Grants To Address Mental Health, Supportive Housing And Food Insecurity

Grants intended to address health related social needs experienced by Medicaid members

CHICAGO , Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has awarded nearly $10 million this year to more than a dozen community organizations that provide support for behavioral health, housing and food security across Illinois. These grants benefit Illinois Medicaid enrollees who rely on these community organizations for support.

Illinois has seen significant increases in mental health issues, particularly among school-aged children where it can harm individual educational attainment and lead to more serious health conditions. At the same time, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports that housing insecurity has become closely related to chronic illness and mortality, while access to basic health care has become more difficult.

"We work with community organizations across the state that provide early intervention to reduce the long-term effects of health-related social needs," said Nancy Wohlhart, President of Medicaid for BCBSIL. "These partners have local expertise and demonstrated records of success in the communities they serve."

Improving Child and Adult Behavioral Health

Because Illinois has seen a significant increase in pediatric mental health issues, BCBSIL has focused $1.5 million of its investments to expand school-based mental health services for Medicaid members through Arukah Institute of Healing , Cartwheel Care , and Erika's Lighthouse .

BCBSIL also is helping to fund the expansion of care options to support behavioral health care with the DuPage Crisis Stabilization program, NAMI of DuPage's Living Room Program , and other sober living providers throughout the state. The company's grant to the DuPage County Health Department helped to open a Crisis Recovery Center that is an alternative to emergency rooms for people having behavioral health crises. By providing specialized care, the center can reduce emergency room visits and lower the cost of care.

Continuing Investment in our Housing Program

BCBSIL also works to expand affordable housing options for Medicaid enrollees. In 2025, the BCBSIL Housing Program devoted $5.5 million to community organizations that help Medicaid members find secure housing, also reducing hospital admissions and ER visits. BCBSIL's grant to the Southern Illinois Health Foundation helped open Vivian's Village, a 16-unit supportive housing community in Cahokia Heights. This is part of a broader five-year $12 million commitment to addressing housing insecurity.

Addressing Food Insecurity

With more than 87,000 BCBSIL Medicaid members reporting food insecurity, BCBSIL provided $3 million to fund several community-based organizations including Dion's Chicago Dream , VNA Health Care , Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness , and T. Castro Produce to provide access to healthy foods and nutrition support while improving health outcomes for diabetes, hypertension and obesity. This food program has distributed more than 60,000 food boxes since 2023.

BCBSIL focuses its investments on meeting the needs of Medicaid and other community members by addressing health related social needs, including economic opportunity and stability, nutrition, neighborhood and built environment, locally defined health solutions and optimal health solutions. Its community investments align with the State of Illinois' Section 1115 Medicaid Waiver and will continue into 2026. Learn more about BCBSIL's community impact .

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the largest health insurer in Illinois, serving 9 million members and operating in all 102 Illinois counties. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at bcbsil and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn

