Rarecyte® Announces Research Grant To Investigate Molecular Profile Of Circulating Trophoblasts In Fetal Growth Restriction

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte, Inc., a leading innovator in precision biology and liquid biopsy technology, is proud to announce receipt of a $500K award from the Gates Foundation to advance research into fetal growth restriction (FGR), a major cause of preterm birth, stillbirth, and neonatal morbidity worldwide.

FGR is a significant global health challenge, contributing to long-term developmental delays and increased risk of chronic diseases for affected children, as well as heightened maternal health risks. Despite its prevalence, the underlying causes of FGR remain poorly understood, and current diagnostic tools are inadequate for early and accurate identification.

"RareCyte's groundbreaking TrophoSeqTM assay provides a non-invasive 'liquid biopsy' of the placenta by isolating and sequencing circulating trophoblasts (circTBs) from maternal blood," explained Eric Kaldjian, MD, SVP of Clinical Research at RareCyte and principal investigator for the research. "These rare placental cells offer a unique window into placental physiology, enabling researchers to study molecular changes associated with both healthy and dysfunctional pregnancies without risk to mother or fetus."

Under this program, RareCyte will partner with Prof. Mushi Matjila and Dr. Nadia Ikumi at the University of Cape Town (UCT) to conduct a two-phase study enrolling pregnant women at Groote Schuur Hospital in South Africa. The study will generate cellular and transcriptomic profiles of circTBs from women with early-onset FGR and matched healthy pregnancies (n=30), using RareCyte's proprietary AccuCyte® and TrophoSeqTM platforms.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Dr. Ikumi and me, " says Prof. Mushi Matjila. "The greatest limitation in placental research has always been the ability to understand placental biology especially in early gestation. With this technology we can do so, without interrupting pregnancy, and we do so while developing the capacity of young local talent and our research platform." The project aims to identify gene expression differences and molecular pathways involved in placental dysfunction, paving the way for improved diagnostics and potential therapeutic targets.

Key Study Highlights:



Non-invasive sampling: Utilizes maternal blood to obtain placental cells, eliminating the risks of traditional biopsy.

Global health impact: Focuses on early-onset FGR, a condition with high perinatal morbidity and mortality.

Data-driven insights: Comprehensive transcriptomic analysis to uncover the molecular drivers of FGR. Collaborative approach: Data will be analyzed jointly with UCT and findings disseminated to the scientific community.

"By advancing research on fetal growth restriction, we hope to provide clinicians and researchers with the tools they need to better predict, diagnose, and ultimately prevent adverse pregnancy outcomes," said Joe Victor, CEO of RareCyte.

This pilot study is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. Results from this investigation will inform future translational research studies and support global efforts to improve maternal and neonatal health.

For more information about RareCyte, please visit .

About RareCyte, Inc.

RareCyte provides Precision Biology products and services for discovery, translational research, and clinical diagnostics. The OrionTM spatial biology platform enables same-day, 20 channel multiplexed tissue analysis. Our comprehensive liquid biopsy offering enables CTC and other rare cell characterization and single cell retrieval for molecular analysis, and CDx development. For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About University of Cape Town (UCT)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is a leading research-intensive University in Africa, inspiring creativity and excellence through outstanding achievements in learning, discovery, and engaged citizenship. UCT fosters a vibrant, inclusive environment that attracts diverse students and scholars worldwide, with a focus on local relevance. Committed to advancing scholarship in Africa and beyond, UCT builds strategic partnerships and produces influential graduates and future leaders. Our qualifications are globally respected and locally relevant, driven by values of social justice and transformation. UCT actively works to create a more equitable, sustainable society while nurturing a culture of diversity and belonging for all its members.

Media Contacts

RareCyte: [email protected]

University of Cape Town: [email protected]

SOURCE RareCyte, Inc.

