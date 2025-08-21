Frank Torre Named One Of The Most Powerful Business Leaders
Torre, a nationally recognized entrepreneur and advocate for supporting veterans in the U.S., is known for his transformational leadership in business, healthcare, and philanthropy. He rose to prominence as the founder of Torre & Bruglio, Inc., growing it into one of North America's largest commercial landscape and construction services firms. Today, he plays a central leadership role at two of the nation's premier restoration companies.
At PuroClean, Torre leads the PuroVet Program , a national initiative empowering veterans with discounted pathways to franchise ownership and ongoing support for veteran Franchise Owners. He works closely with esteemed military leaders such as Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dick Miller and U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (Lt. Gen. Ret.), and in partnership with the National Veteran Business Development Council. PuroVet provides access to certification and supplier diversity resources. Similarly, Torre is a friend and supporter of Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization committed to honoring and supporting first responders and military service members.
Torre's recent accolades include a special tribute from the State of Michigan at the Montford Point Marines Heritage Military Banquet, celebrating his work in veteran outreach, patriotism, and economic development.
His civic commitments are equally expansive:
-
Executive Board Member, Tenet Healthcare
Chairman , Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) and the RIM Foundation
Chairman , Hope Ignites (Formerly Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit)
Board Member , Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce
Past Appointee , Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board
Torre has also spent over two decades partnering with Roger Penske to organize the Detroit Grand Prix and raise funds for the Belle Isle Conservancy.
