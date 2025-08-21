Wimberley, Texas To Host America's Largest Venue Crawl: 15 Unforgettable Wedding & Event Experiences, September 19-21, 2025

Wimberley is a highly sought-after wedding and event destination conveniently located between Austin and San Antonio. To showcase the unique properties, venues, and idyllic town, The Wimberley Venue Crawl celebrates with 15 events showcasing local vendors, inspirational event design, food and beverage, entertainment, and more. Perfect for newly engaged couples, event planners, wedding planners, couples, or families seeking event venues and ideas. This up-and-coming Texas Hill Country destination is poised to host events of all sizes.

Tickets for the Wimberley Venue Crawl are available online and start at $15. All ticket options include access to each scheduled event. Food, drinks, and entertainment will be available at each venue over the weekend. Each ticket will allow entry to visit any (or all) of the 15 events held throughout the celebration weekend-Friday, Saturday, or Sunday -September 19-21, 2025. Each purchased ticket qualifies for entry into the grand prize drawing-Receive $500 off at any participating venue, plus enjoy a complimentary piece from Kendra Scott's new Yellow Rose jewelry collection.

Buy the first ticket, and purchase a second ticket for a friend, fiancé, partner, or parent for a discounted price of $5 . Get Wimberley Venue Crawl tickets on Eventbrite .

Venue crawl celebrations offer brides-to-be, event planners, corporations, locals, and Wimberley visitors a chance to explore venues, take guided tours, meet vendors, enjoy refreshments, win door prizes, and experience live music, nibbles, and sips, plus much more.

Make a weekend of the event with discounted lodging at one of our Wimberley venue crawl lodging partners . Use your promo code CRAWL! for the best rate.

Wimberley Venue Crawl Highlights:



Free Parking at Every Stop : Enjoy stress-free parking at all locations, so you can focus on the fun!

Meet 60+ Incredible Vendors: Discover and interact with top-tier vendors showcasing their best work just for you!

Delicious Food & Drinks : Savor tasty samples from amazing caterers and refreshing sips at every venue-perfect for fueling your crawl!

Exciting Door Prizes : Enter for a chance to win amazing prizes throughout the weekend!

Instagram-Worthy Moments : Capture countless picture-perfect scenes that'll make your feed shine! Expert Wedding Advice : Chat with top wedding professionals and get answers to all your burning questions along the route.

Event Locations and Times:

Friday, September 19, 2025

5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Inspiring Oaks Ranch

Creekhaven Inn & Spa

Cypress Falls Event Center

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Mixer Happy Hour at Willow Lake

Saturday, September 20, 2025

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wildflower Country Event Center

The Square Inn Legacy Lounge

Vintage Oaks Farm

1:00 - 4:00 pm.

RusTx Ranch

Old Glory Ranch

The Bell House Wimberley

5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Messina Inn

Montesino Ranch

Chapel Home

8:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Willow Lake LIVE Music

Sunday, September 21, 2025

8:00 - 9:00 a.m. (yogurt to follow)

Yoga and Yogurt Parfait at Creekhaven Inn ($20 additional registration)

12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Onera

Spoon Mountain Glamping

For more information and a detailed schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit wimberleyvenuecrawl .

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce, empowering local economic development and business support throughout Wimberley.

About Wimberley Valley Chamber

Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce promotes community and economic prosperity while fostering strong alliances. The chamber hosts Breakfasts, Luncheons, and Evening Mixers to help acquaint members with each other and showcase local and new businesses. Wimberley Valley Chamber is hosting the Wimberley Venue Crawl to highlight Wimberley as a sought-after wedding and event destination.

SOURCE Wimberley Valley Chamber