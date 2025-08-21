Michaela Sefler Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Journey Of Creativity, Ancient Wisdom, And Healing Through Art
Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.
In her episode, Sefler explores the intersection of emotion, energy, and expression-blending music, poetry, and spiritual insight to remind women of their own healing power. Through her brand CrystalOil and her creative work, she invites others to reconnect with nature, embrace intuition, and lead with soul.
"I draw on ancient wisdoms in all my efforts-including in my art, poetry, and the healing energy behind CrystalOil," said Sefler.
Michaela's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .
