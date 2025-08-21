Viral Videos: MASSIVE Explosion At Karachi Factory Sparks Panic, Sound Heard Kilometers Away

MENAFN - Live Mint)Plumes of black smoke engulfed a factory in Pakistan's Karachi, after a massive explosion shook the place. Multiple videos of the incident which have now gone viral on social media, showed the extent of destruction, with many netizens claiming that the blast was so massive, it was heard for several kilometres.

The blast occurred in a fireworks factory located near MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan's Karachi, reported RT, citing local media reports.

Another video of the same claimed that some people had been injured in the blast.

Broken glass from nearby shop windows littered the road as panicked residents rushed from the scene, eyewitnesses told news wire AP.

25 people injured

The explosion at the fireworks storage facility injured around 25 people, reported AP.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while ambulances transported the injured, including passersby, to several hospitals, senior police official Asad Raza said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The latest blast comes months after six people were killed in a similar blast at a fireworks storage site in Multan a city in the eastern Punjab province, in January.

The explosion in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, substantially damaged nearby shops and homes, and the deaths were caused by the fire and the collapse of roofs of houses, AP reported, citing rescue official Mohammad Bilal.



In May, a firecracker factory in Pakistan's Singhewala village (Punjab) exploded in the wee hours of night – claiming the lives of 5 labourers and injuring nearly two dozen others. Emergency services responded promptly. The cause of the fire was not known at that time. In January 2025, a methane gas explosion in a Balochistan coal mine led to 11 fatalities, while another collapse in Harnai, nearby, killed two miners.

Cases of factory blasts in Pakistan