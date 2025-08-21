Viral Videos: MASSIVE Explosion At Karachi Factory Sparks Panic, Sound Heard Kilometers Away
The blast occurred in a fireworks factory located near MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan's Karachi, reported RT, citing local media reports.Also Read | Pakistan blast: 6 killed as explosives-laden car rams into Army compound
Another video of the same claimed that some people had been injured in the blast.
Broken glass from nearby shop windows littered the road as panicked residents rushed from the scene, eyewitnesses told news wire AP.25 people injured
The explosion at the fireworks storage facility injured around 25 people, reported AP.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while ambulances transported the injured, including passersby, to several hospitals, senior police official Asad Raza said.Also Read | 327 people killed in Pakistan after flash floods, heavy rain warning
The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
The latest blast comes months after six people were killed in a similar blast at a fireworks storage site in Multan a city in the eastern Punjab province, in January.
The explosion in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, substantially damaged nearby shops and homes, and the deaths were caused by the fire and the collapse of roofs of houses, AP reported, citing rescue official Mohammad Bilal.Cases of factory blasts in Pakistan
- In May, a firecracker factory in Pakistan's Singhewala village (Punjab) exploded in the wee hours of night – claiming the lives of 5 labourers and injuring nearly two dozen others. Emergency services responded promptly. The cause of the fire was not known at that time. In January 2025, a methane gas explosion in a Balochistan coal mine led to 11 fatalities, while another collapse in Harnai, nearby, killed two miners.
