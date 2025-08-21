Michael Baker International Appoints Eric Frary, P.E., As Parent Office Executive For Illinois, Minnesota And Wisconsin Locations

Industry veteran brings more than 35 years of experience to new role

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that the firm has appointed Eric Frary, P.E., as Parent Office Executive for its Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin locations. In this role, Mr. Frary will provide strategic leadership and operational oversight across four Michael Baker offices within the Great Lakes Region-ensuring alignment with company goals, spearheading team innovation and talent development and advancing excellence in project delivery as One Michael Baker. He will also focus on driving growth in new and existing markets and expanding the firm's impact across the region.

"Eric is a respected and established leader within Michael Baker and our industry at-large. He has a proven track record of growth, which stems from his unwavering focus on building strong teams, mentoring emerging leaders and cultivating lasting client relationships. His commitment to operational excellence has elevated both project delivery and our workforce's performance," said Daniel Filer, Executive Vice President – Operations at Michael Baker International. "Over nearly three decades, Eric has fostered a culture of camaraderie, which has strengthened collaboration and workshare and reinforces our One Michael Baker approach to serving our clients with excellence. I look forward to Eric continuing to exemplify this high standard with our clients and colleagues in his new role."

Mr. Frary has 35 years of experience in operational excellence, financial planning and forecasting, talent management, client care and project management. He joined Michael Baker in 1997 and most recently served as Office Executive for Philadelphia Area Operations, where for 28 years, he successfully led its growth from a five-person startup project office in Horsham, Pennsylvania, to a three-office, 100+ person multidisciplinary consultancy.

Mr. Frary holds a Master of Engineering degree in Environmental Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University. In 2024, he was honored with the American Council of Engineering Companies of Pennsylvania (ACEC/PA) Distinguished Award of Merit for his contributions in advancing the consulting engineering profession and support to ACEC/PA.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning three distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit .

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED