Payerwatch Adds AI-Assisted Appeals Inside Veracity 3-Minute Drafts Achieve 96% Accuracy On ED Level-Of-Care Downgrades

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "" said, Chief Medical Officer at PayerWatch. "Veracity's AI assembles the facts and drafts the appeal in minutes. A clinician then verifies the content before submission. It's speedrigor, grounded in PayerWatch'sof denial-management experience."

Flexible operating model

Veracity's AI fits how organizations work today:



In-house review: Veracity drafts; your clinicians verify and submit.

Co-review: Veracity drafts; a clinical review team performs QA/edits and returns a ready-to-submit package. Managed option: For complex denials and escalations, a managed team handles drafting, verification, packaging, and submission.

(PayerWatch can provide co-review and managed options through its clinical team when organizations prefer to augment capacity.)

What's available now

ED Level-of-Care Downgrades: AI-assisted appeal drafts in ~3 minutes, ready for clinician verification .

Coming soon



Clinical Validation Medical Necessity

Both modules will use the same human-in-the-loop approach and support payer-specific templates, API submissions where available, and RPA/secure uploads where portals are required.

Built to fit your stack



EMR-agnostic: Works with Epic, Oracle Health (Cerner), MEDITECH, and others via current workqueues, attachments, secure feeds, and APIs -no replatforming.

Human-in-the-loop: Versioned drafts, audit trails, and required clinician verification prior to submission. Operationally pragmatic: Automates attachments and submission where technically permitted; supports payer-specific evidence packets.

Availability

ED LOC drafting is live today for U.S. health systems. Clinical Validation and Medical Necessity are coming soon . To request a 10-minute demo , visit or email [email protected] .

Methodology (Accuracy)

The 96% accuracy figure reflects results from a blinded panel of RN/MD clinicians who audited the final AI-assisted appeal drafts at participating pilot hospitals. Reviewers assessed whether drafts contained the required elements for a defensible appeal (e.g., correct dates, factual evidence from the record, coherent clinical rationale, applicable policy references). Results vary by payer, service line, and documentation quality; all AI-generated content requires clinician review and approval before submission and does not guarantee payment.

About PayerWatch

PayerWatch helps hospitals prevent denials and win the ones that occur. Combining VeracityTM (real-time denial and appeal management software) with seasoned clinical expertise, PayerWatch equips revenue-cycle teams with the tools, data, and support to recover revenue and reduce administrative burden. The leadership team brings over 20 years of denial-management experience across community and academic health systems. Learn more at .

