Wellth Raises $36M In Oversubscribed Series C As Health Plans Embrace Daily Care Motivation

Strong investor demand extended beyond the initial March close, reflecting confidence in Wellth's proven results with high-risk populations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellth, the only digital health solution combining daily motivation with proven behavior change strategies to deliver measurable health outcomes, today announced it has closed a $36 million Series C financing. The March 2025 funding round was oversubscribed, demonstrating investor confidence in Wellth's differentiated model and expanding market opportunity.

The financing was led by Mercato Partners, with participation from FCA Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures, and existing investors SignalFire, NY Life, and CD-Venture. Wellth will use the funds to expand access to its app across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, D-SNP, and other high-need populations, while accelerating product innovation and partner growth.

"This funding is a validation of our mission and model," said Matthew Loper, CEO and co-founder of Wellth. "The healthcare system often tries to 'engage' patients through one-off interactions that are easily ignored and can feel more like an annoyance than a connection. For the past 11 years, Wellth has pioneered a new category in healthcare: Daily Care Motivation . By applying the science of human behavior, Wellth reaches and supports patients through every single day of their care journey. We've proven that these small, positive daily interactions lead to significant improvements in health outcomes and a reduction in avoidable costs. I am thrilled to partner with our new investors as we work to transform the industry from missed connections to a daily relationship that members love."

Wellth leverages behavioral economics and financial incentives to encourage members to complete daily healthy actions-like taking medications, checking blood pressure, measuring glucose, and showing up to appropriate preventative care visits-helping build lasting habits that lead to better health outcomes and measurable ROI for partners.

"As a former Wellth customer, I saw results that surpassed anything in my decades in healthcare," said John Snyder, COO at Wellth. "Its ability to change member behavior, improve outcomes, and cut costs convinced me this was the future of healthcare-and inspired me to join the team full time."

This funding will enable Wellth to broaden its impact, leveraging a decade of behavioral data and health outcomes to introduce new generative AI capabilities that personalize motivation and care journeys at the individual level. As the only company delivering social media–like daily engagement with historically hard-to-reach populations, Wellth will use this unique touchpoint to drive stronger cost savings and quality outcomes for its health plan partners.

About Mercato Partners

Mercato is a growth stage venture capital firm investing in high-potential companies across undercapitalized markets in North America. Mercato partners with exceptional founders outside traditional tech hubs, providing not only capital, but also operational guidance, governance support, and access to a powerful network to help scaled businesses accelerate growth and expand their impact. For almost two decades, Mercato has found, funded, and collaborated with high-growth companies to help them achieve transformative growth and long-term value for our investors. For more information, please visit

About Wellth

Wellth is a digital health company helping high-risk populations build lasting healthy habits through daily care motivation. To date, members have completed over 50 million daily check-ins, achieving an average 90% care plan adherence, a 51% reduction in inpatient admissions, and a 16% improvement in medication adherence (PDC). The app has also contributed to 4+ Star ratings across Medicare Part C and D measures and helped reduce avoidable healthcare costs. Wellth is trusted by leading health plans to engage Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, D-SNP, and other at-risk populations. Learn more at .

SOURCE Wellth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED