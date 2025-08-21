Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (A Public Company Incorporated With Limited Liability In Ireland) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS


2025-08-21 10:16:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 21 August 2025

LSE Code: 3USS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 3X Daily Short Securities (the“Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B8K7KM88) from USD 2.6 to USD 0.26, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 30 July 2025, was not passed at the adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 21 August 2025.


