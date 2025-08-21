Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-21 10:13:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:08 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp. : Announced the commencement of its inaugural 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at the Company's flagship Contact Lake Gold Project, located in the prolific La Ronge Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan. This marks the first drill campaign at Contact Lake in nearly 30 years and represents an important milestone for Trident as it begins to unlock the potential of one of the region's most prospective underexplored gold projects. The program has been designed to confirm historical mineralization, expand known gold zones, and test newly defined targets generated through modern geological interpretation and fieldwork. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading up 2 cents at $0.71.

Full Press Release:

