403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trident Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:08 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp. : Announced the commencement of its inaugural 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at the Company's flagship Contact Lake Gold Project, located in the prolific La Ronge Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan. This marks the first drill campaign at Contact Lake in nearly 30 years and represents an important milestone for Trident as it begins to unlock the potential of one of the region's most prospective underexplored gold projects. The program has been designed to confirm historical mineralization, expand known gold zones, and test newly defined targets generated through modern geological interpretation and fieldwork. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading up 2 cents at $0.71.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment