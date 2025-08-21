Acne Vulgaris Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Dermata Therapeutics, Astrazeneca, Novartis, UCB Pharma, Incyte Inc., Galderma

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acne Vulgaris pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Acne Vulgaris treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Acne Vulgaris Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acne Vulgaris Market.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acne Vulgaris treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acne Vulgaris companies working in the treatment market are BioPharmX, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Kintor Pharma, Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd., Ascletis Pharma, Galderma R&D, Torrent Pharma, Dermata Therapeutics, Clinuvel Pharma, Novan, Inc., Dermata Therapeutics, Accelovance, Balmoral Medical, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., XOMA (US) LLC, Braintree Laboratories, Teva Pharma, AnaptysBio, Inc., Janssen Research, Cutia Therapeutics, Bausch Health, and others, are developing therapies for the Acne Vulgaris treatment



Emerging Acne Vulgaris therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- BPX-01, IDP-120, GT20029, KX-826, S6G5T-3, ASC40, GK530G, Dapsone, DMT310, CD5789 (trifarotene), Afamelanotide, NVN1000, Hydrogen Peroxide, Trifarotene Cream, S6G5T-3, GDC 268 Lotion, Isotretinoin, gevokizumab, BLI1100, AKLIEF®, Imsidolimab, RA-18C3, FMX101, IDP-126, and others a re expected to have a significant impact on the Acne Vulgaris market in the coming years.

In June 2025, Sagimet Bioscience's oral therapy denifanstat, designed as a once-daily pill for acne, met its primary goal in a Phase III trial. Conducted by Ascletis Bioscience in China (NCT06192264), the study showed a 33.2% treatment success rate in acne vulgaris patients after 12 weeks, compared to 14.6% with placebo. Treatment success-one of three primary endpoints-was determined by skin clearance scores. Following these positive results, Ascletis plans to file for regulatory approval in China.

In May 2025, Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on photodynamic therapy (PDT), announced that its updated Ameluz® nanoemulsion gel-now formulated without propylene glycol-has secured patent protection until December 2043. The formulation, already FDA-approved and available since 2024, now gains extended exclusivity against generic competition. Additionally, the company reported the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. In July 2024, Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA)(Nasdaq:DRMAW) , a late-stage biotechnology company focused on treating medical and aesthetic skin conditions, announced that it has successfully enrolled 50% of patients in its pivotal Phase 3 Spongilla Treatment for Acne Research (STAR-1) study. This study evaluates DMT310, a novel, once-weekly topical treatment for moderate-to-severe acne. The STAR-1 study is the first of two Phase 3 trials that, if successful, will support the Company's filing of a new drug application (NDA) for DMT310 to treat moderate-to-severe acne.

Acne Vulgaris Overview

Acne vulgaris, commonly referred to as acne, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that primarily affects the face, neck, chest, back, and shoulders. It is characterized by the formation of comedones (such as blackheads and whiteheads), papules, pustules, nodules, and occasionally cysts.

Emerging Acne Vulgaris Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



BPX-01: BioPharmX

IDP-120: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

GT20029: Kintor Pharma

KX-826: KintorPharma

S6G5T-3: Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd.

ASC40: Ascletis Pharma

GK530G: Galderma R&D

Dapsone: Torrent Pharma

DMT310: Dermata Therapeutics

CD5789 (trifarotene): Galderma R&D

Afamelanotide: Clinuvel Pharma

NVN1000: Novan, Inc.

Hydrogen Peroxide: Dermata Therapeutics

Trifarotene Cream: Galderma R&D

S6G5T-3: Accelovance

GDC 268 Lotion: Balmoral Medical

Isotretinoin: Vyne Therapeutics Inc.

gevokizumab: XOMA (US) LLC

BLI1100: Braintree Laboratories

AKLIEF®: Teva Pharma

Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio, Inc.

RA-18C3: Janssen Research

FMX101: Cutia Therapeutics IDP-126: Bausch Health

Some of the key companies in the Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acne Vulgaris are - Dermata Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Galderma SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Hamedan University of Medical Sciences, and others.

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Analysis:

The Acne Vulgaris pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acne Vulgaris with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acne Vulgaris Treatment.

Acne Vulgaris key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acne Vulgaris Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acne Vulgaris market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Market Drivers

High Prevalence, Growing Awareness, Advances in Research, Technological Innovations, Demand for Safer and Effective Treatments, Regulatory Support, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acne Vulgaris Market.

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Market Barriers

However, Complex Disease Mechanisms, Efficacy Challenges, Safety Concerns, High Development Costs, Competitive Landscape, Patient Compliance and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acne Vulgaris Market growth.

