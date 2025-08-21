Commercial Building Window Tinting Reduces Sun Glare And Improves Energy Efficiency

MENAFN - GetNews)



Solar tinting film by CoolVu of Columbus darkens windows and doors on buildings. The many metal and alloy window tinting film options control sun glare and save energy for businesses.

CoolVu of Columbus is pleased to announce that its range of commercial building window tinting options helps businesses to gain the benefits of reduced sun glare, increased energy efficiency, and UV radiation block. Depending on the type of metal and alloy window tinting film installed, customers can stop sun glare up to 90%, reduce heat gain by 80%, and block UV radiation by 99%. The films control glare and sunlight by making windows darker. They block harsh heat and sunlight from coming through the glass, thus protecting interior spaces and keeping buildings cooler.

Many different shades and colors are available, including blue, bronze, silver, and custom colors to match the building's aesthetic. The solar film works for curtain walls, skylights, and light industrial applications.

A 15-year warranty is available for commercial applications. To date, CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions of Columbus has tinted more than five thousand windows. The Columbus business is an independently owned and operated franchise, part of the nationwide CoolVu network, providing peace of mind one window at a time. The company promises to provide high-quality products and exceptional customer service, maximizing the potential of customers' businesses and homes.

Window tint film is just one of the products available from CoolVu. The professional team is available to discuss options in security film, privacy film, resurfacing film, ballistic film, and commercial graphics. The anti-smash film stops vandalism and theft. It is an affordable investment to protect ground-floor windows, door glass, and storefronts. Security films are installed on the inside of windows and doors to create a clear shield against intruders and weather. The film helps stop break-ins at homes, schools, churches, and businesses. It keeps glass from shattering and holds windows and doors in place. The protective film prevents unauthorized entry, theft, and further damage.

For additional protection, commercial customers may want to consider ballistic window film. Customers can enhance security with high-strength, impact-resistant ballistic window film. Crime is on the rise, making security more critical than ever. Customers can protect what matters with strong Ballistic Window Film. The product provides an extra layer of protection for businesses or homes, giving customers peace of mind.

The cutting-edge system offers advantages such as stopping break-ins through glass and protecting possessions from theft. Customers can protect commercial storefronts from glass-related damage and unwanted attention. The product adds security when gates and bars don't work. It makes windows 2.5 times better at insulating, protects against strong winds, and flying objects. For some commercial customers, adding a privacy film is beneficial. CoolVu can also install tints to decorate the building. Graphic decorations can help to support the awareness of a commercial brand.

A spokesperson for the business explained,“Our professionals will visit your location, provide impressive product samples, and offer expert recommendations. Once a selection is made, our professional team can install the premium solution within days, and on budget. CoolVu can handle any size project, from big buildings to house windows. We offer a wide variety of impressive home and business improvement products that are sustainable and effective. From window tinting to privacy frosted glass, window and wall graphics, architectural surface finishes, and retrofit security glass solutions, CoolVu has the products and installation capabilities to enhance your most valuable space.”

About the Company:

CoolVu of Columbus offers a range of products and services to enhance privacy, security, and aesthetics. Commercial and residential customers can also install solar film for energy savings, reduced UV effects, and sun glare protection. Installation services are recognized for their high level of customer satisfaction.