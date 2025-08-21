Creative Biolabs Accelerates Antisense Oligonucleotide Innovation Amid Breakthroughs In RNA-Based Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews) Accelerating the development of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy through Creative Biolabs' end-to-end ASO design, synthesis, and conjugation solutions.

New York, USA - August 21, 2025 - A seminal paper in Nature Chemistry last month showed how designed ASOs are capable of dismantling disease-causing toxic RNA clumps for conditions like ALS and Huntington's. It's a paradigm shift. They discovered how these RNA clumps form and demonstrated that ASOs can reverse them-opening a new frontier in neurotherapeutics.

In a year of revolutionary discoveries in RNA biology, it is the privilege of Creative Biolabs to reassert its leadership in the development of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy through its end-to-end, one-stop-shop ASO design , synthesis, and conjugation solutions. With recent research casting further insight into the therapeutic potential of ASOs to treat neurodegenerative and orphan genetic diseases, Creative Biolabs takes center stage, enabling researchers and biotechs to accelerate breakthroughs in research.

Creative Biolabs' ASO platform is capable of tackling this frontier. Their one-stop ASO development service places the entire process-target gene analysis and sequence design, chemical modification to delivery optimization-in one stop. The customers get a seamless workflow wherein overhead is reduced, timelines are compressed, and technical accuracy is optimized.

"We're committed to making innovation possible," a scientist at Creative Biolabs asserted. "Whether you're searching for a low-abundance mutation or designing a successful therapy, our ASO technologies are ready to serve. We've brought together next-gen algorithms, proprietary screening models, and delivery technologies to meet the evolving demands of RNA medicine."

These ASO design & synthesis products of the company consist of first- and second-generation chemistries such as phosphorothioate backbones and 2'-O-methoxyethyl modifications and gapmer structures to provide improved RNase H activity. These modifications provide stability, reduce immunogenicity, and improve target specificity-all cornerstones of clinical success.

Moreover, Creative Biolabs offers ASO conjugate development , with delivery systems including GalNAc conjugates to target the liver, peptide and aptamer conjugates to target tissue, and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for systemic targeting. These platforms are essential in overcoming the pharmacokinetic barrier of ASO therapeutics.

"Creative Biolabs was a huge help in assisting us to optimize our ASO candidates," a director with a biotech start-up focused on rare disease drugs said. "Their technical know-how and quick turnaround provided us with the comfort level to move forward with our IND filing."

As the ASO market keeps expanding-into individualized therapies for ultra-rare diseases and massive therapies for Alzheimer's and cancer-Creative Biolabs is dedicated to making scientific progress simpler.

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs is a globally renowned biotech company specializing in novel drug discovery and gene therapy technology. It is a market leader in the nucleic acid therapeutic industry that has become a trusted name as a collaborator with scientists and pharma developers requiring novel technologies in antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), mRNA medicine, and CRISPR-based platforms.