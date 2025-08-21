STATESIDE LIVE! BECOMES NEW NAME OF SPORTS COMPLEX TOP ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Stateside Vodka was launched in 2015 from its craft distillery in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia and has become one of Pennsylvania's top-selling spirits in recent years. With a focus on establishing the brand as a pre-eminent top-quality American vodka brand, Stateside Vodka was founded by two sets of brothers, Matt and Bryan Quigley and Clement and Zach Pappas. The company's award-winning vodka includes a 2024 Double Gold Medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and is now available in 32 states across the United States. Stateside Brands is also the producer of Surfside Iced Teas and Lemonades, which is currently the fastest-growing spirits brand worldwide, as reported by the industry publication IMPACT Databank.

"If you really look at the epicenter of our growth, it is rooted in Philadelphia, but particularly Philly sports," said Matt Quigley, President and Co-Founder of Stateside Brands . "We built our following one sporting event at a time, over a decade of tailgates and supporting our teams. This naming rights partnership is a full-circle crowning moment, and we look forward to many more years of building upon the excitement and privilege it is to be a fan in Philadelphia."

"Stateside is a quality brand with a deep connection to Philadelphia and a strong understanding of the market," said Tony Monaco, VP of Operations for Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. "As we look to the future of Stateside Live! and completing our expansion, we couldn't be more excited to bring this unique and homegrown naming rights partnership to the city and continue delivering a world-class hospitality and entertainment experience for our millions of guests each year."

The naming rights partnership coincides with the groundbreaking of the previously announced $20 million expansion to the Live! venue. Plans for the expansion include internal and external elements along with a special focus on transforming the Live! plaza into a premier entertainment destination. Improvements to the plaza include adding a central, two-story VIP building featuring an upscale rooftop oasis; a new central stage for concerts and entertainment; an upgraded turf area, providing a versatile space for various activities and community activations; and public art installations integrated throughout the plaza creating a sense of community to the upgraded space.

As previously announced, the expansion of Live! is anticipated to be completed in 2026. The facility will remain open throughout construction leading up to a historic 2026 in the city, including the 250th birthday of the country, the FIFA World Cup, and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Stateside Brands was founded in 2015 in Philadelphia, PA, by two sets of brothers: Matt and Bryan Quigley & Clement and Zach Pappas. Driven by a bold vision to make the highest quality craft vodka, Stateside was released and went on to win dozens of domestic and international awards. Building on the success of their vodka, Stateside Brands introduced Stateside Vodka Sodas in 2021, a refreshing and flavorful line of ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with premium vodka, real fruit juice, and sparkling water. In 2022 the company launched Surfside, a line of award-winning, vodka based, iced teas and lemonades. Surfside can be found in all 50 states as well as a handful of international territories.

