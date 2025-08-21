Rare Beauty X Tajín Drop Bold New Collab Inspired By Tajín's Hues

"This collab is a celebration of what makes us unique-our culture, our energy, and the moments that bring us together," said Selena Gomez . "Just like Tajín, these shades bring boldness, warmth, and a spark of joy to every occasion."

Inspired by the iconic colors of Tajín® Clásico Seasoning and Tajín® Chamoy Sauce, this vibrant set includes two Rare Beauty full-size exclusives:



Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Chamoy (deep red brown) – Rare Beauty's bestselling blush now in a shade that delivers a spicy flush of color, blending seamlessly for a radiant finish. Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in Clásico (rich terracotta with copper and gold shimmer) – A brand-new shade that leaves lips drenched in glass-like shine and hydration with a prismatic shimmer.

"As a brand that celebrates the uniqueness of our fans, we're thrilled to see Tajín's signature colors, and the joy of sharing, come to life in such a fresh and unexpected way," said Luis Alfaro , Head of Marketing for Tajín USA . "This collaboration with Rare Beauty goes beyond colors. It's about the values we share: confidence, authenticity, creativity, joy, and the power of bringing people together. It's our way of inspiring fans to express themselves boldly and freely. Just like we say: My Way to Tajín It."

As part of this partnership, Rare Beauty is also proud to support Tajín's meaningful philanthropic efforts with a donation to the Escuela Nacional de Cerámica (National School of Ceramics), an organization dedicated to preserving and elevating Mexican artistry and craftsmanship, as well as The Rare Impact Fund which supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people.

The Rare Beauty x Tajín Cheek & Lip Set retails for $30 and features:



Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Chamoy – 0.25 fl. oz. | 7.5 ml Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in Clásico – 0.11 fl. oz. | 3.3 ml

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:



100% Cruelty-Free, Vegan & Paraben-Free

Dermatologist Tested

Suitable for Sensitive Skin Noncomedogenic

While the products channel the signature warmth and vibrancy of Tajín®, the set is purely inspired by the color cues of Tajín Chamoy Sauce and Tajín Clásico and is not edible or has a flavor profile.

Don't miss your chance to add these one-of-a-kind products to your beauty routine - once it's gone, it's gone!

ABOUT RARE BEAUTY

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available at Sephora, Sephora inside Kohls, Blush-Bar and RareBeauty.

ABOUT TAJIÍN ®

Industrias Tajín® is a market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chili products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit ín .

