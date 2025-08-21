Tony Beal Joins Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions As Chief Distribution Officer

Experienced specialty insurance leader appointed to drive partnerships and growth in the U.S.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions today announced that Tony Beal is appointed to Chief Distribution Officer for the U.S. effective September 1, 2025. Beal joins Intact with over two decades of growing business and distribution relationships at other top U.S. insurance carriers.

"I'm excited to have Tony join Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions to lead our business development efforts in the U.S.," says Lynn O'Leary, President, U.S., Global Specialty Lines. "Tony is well known in the insurance space and will work with our partners to drive growth. Being customer driven is one of Intact's Values and that's why Tony was a perfect fit - he brings a solutions and client-centric approach to every interaction which brokers and clients alike appreciate and value."

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Beal brings deep specialty insurance distribution and business development experience working with national and regional retail and wholesale brokers. Beal will focus efforts on continuing to expand Intact Insurance's global specialty footprint and delivering specialized solutions and services to meet the evolving needs of brokers and businesses in the U.S. market.

Emmanuel Clarke, Chief Executive Officer for Global Specialty Lines at Intact, added, "Working closely with our broker partners, we provide specialized insurance solutions for customers based on their unique business needs and add value through product and segment underwriting expertise, risk consulting insights and technical claims services. We do this across 20+ verticals and with multinational solutions in over 150 countries through our Global Network. We want to be a market of choice and with individuals like Tony Beal on our team, we meaningfully engage with brokers to deepen our relationships and strategically partner on new growth opportunities."

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+ by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

