Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting
|Resolution
|Votes For
|In %
|2. Allocation of income
|2,798,742
|98.30%
|3. Discharge of Management Board
|2,641,734
|96.86%
|4. Discharge of Supervisory Board
|2,742,330
|97.01%
|5. Election of Auditor
|2,773,671
|97.40%
|6. Re-election of Supervisory Board
|>2,737,519
|>96.26%
|8. Renewal of authorisation to repurchase and use treasury shares
|2,702,084
|94.91%
The AGM did not resolve agenda item 7, which related to a public partial share repurchase offer and a capital reduction by way of redemption of the repurchased shares.
Dividend
The AGM resolved to distribute an ordinary dividend (agenda item 2) of €0.04 per share for fiscal year 2024 and the dividend calendar is as follows:
- Ex-dividend date: Friday 22 August 2025 Record date: Monday 25 August 2025 Payment date: Tuesday 26 August 2025.
The remaining available retained earnings of CLIQ Digital AG, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.
Management Board statement
“On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support,” said Luc Voncken, CEO of CLIQ Digital AG.
About CLIQ
The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.
The Group operated in 40 countries and employed 109 staff from 28 different nationalities as at 30 June 2025. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
