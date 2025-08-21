Aaron Golub Announces New Speaking Tour Highlighting Leadership, Inclusion, And Overcoming Adversity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aaron Golub, the first legally blind Division I football player turned keynote speaker, has announced his latest speaking tour, designed to help organizations, students, and nonprofits rethink adversity and embrace inclusion as a tool for leadership development.Golub has already inspired thousands of people nationwide with his message of resilience and purpose. His upcoming talks will focus on disability inclusion, leadership under pressure, and the role of gratitude in personal and professional growth.“I want people to believe they're capable of more than they thought-personally and professionally,” said Golub.“Your circumstances don't define your ceiling. Leadership is about showing up, adapting, and creating impact no matter the challenge.”One of Golub's most impactful themes-disability inclusion-has resonated strongly with corporate audiences.“I've had people tell me they never really considered how their workplace could be more inclusive until they heard my story. It opens their eyes in a way that surprises them-and me.”The speaking tour will feature tailored keynotes for different audiences. Corporate sessions will emphasize leadership and high-performance culture, while student and nonprofit programs will focus on identity, resilience, and aligning with mission-driven goals.Looking ahead, Golub envisions building a larger platform that reframes adversity and inclusion not as compliance boxes, but as drivers of innovation and stronger leadership.“Over the next five years, my goal is to help people lead with purpose and help organizations lead with impact,” he said.About Aaron GolubAaron Golub made history as the first legally blind Division I athlete and has since become a nationally recognized keynote speaker, leadership consultant, and advocate for disability inclusion. His programs inspire audiences to embrace adversity, unlock potential, and create inclusive cultures that thrive.

