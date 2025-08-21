Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

MATAWAN, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2025.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JULY 31, 2025:



Total revenues increased 10.8% to $800.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $722.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2025, total revenues increased 6.7% to $2.16 billion compared with $2.03 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.



Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1) sale of homes revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 9.3% to $165.0 million (245 homes) compared with $151.0 million (224 homes) for the three months ended July 31, 2024. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues increased 14.0% to $441.2 million (649 homes) compared with $386.9 million (568 homes) in the nine months ended July 31, 2024.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 11.7% (with 2.1% attributable to land charges) for the three months ended July 31, 2025, compared with 19.1% during the third quarter a year ago (with only 0.1% attributable to land charges). In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 13.5% compared with 18.9% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.3% during the fiscal 2025 third quarter, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with 22.1% in last year's third quarter. For the nine months ended July 31, 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.6% compared with 22.2% in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $90.8 million, or 11.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $89.5 million, or 12.4% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Total SG&A was $258.3 million, or 12.0% of total revenues, in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared with $254.5 million, or 12.6% of total revenues, in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.



Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues increased to 4.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with 4.0% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. For the nine months ended July 31, 2025, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.3% compared with 4.4% in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.



Income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.8 million compared with $97.3 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, income before income taxes was $90.2 million compared with $199.2 million during the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.



Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $39.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which was at the high end of the guidance range we provided, compared with income before these items of $100.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. For the nine months ended July 31, 2025, income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $109.9 million compared with income before these items of $201.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.



Net income was $16.6 million, or $1.99 per diluted common share, for the three months ended July 31, 2025, compared with net income of $72.9 million, or $9.75 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, net income was $64.5 million, or $7.94 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $147.7 million, or $19.15 per diluted common share, during the first nine months of fiscal 2024.



EBITDA was $61.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $127.9 million for the third quarter of the prior year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, EBITDA was $190.7 million compared with $294.3 million in the same period of the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $77.1 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, which was above the guidance range we provided, compared with $131.0 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA was $210.4 million compared with $296.6 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.



Consolidated contracts in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 1.6% to 1,211 homes ($619.6 million) compared with 1,192 homes ($645.8 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended July 31, 2025, increased 1.4% to 1,416 homes ($749.0 million) compared with 1,396 homes ($791.3 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



As of July 31, 2025, consolidated community count decreased 1.6% to 124 communities compared with 126 communities as of July 31, 2024. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was unchanged at 146 as of both July 31, 2025 and July 31, 2024.



Consolidated contracts per community increased 3.2% year-over-year to 9.8 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 9.5 contracts per community for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 1.0% to 9.7 in the three months ended July 31, 2025 compared with 9.6 contracts per community in the same quarter one year ago.



The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of July 31, 2025, decreased 27.6% to $838.8 million compared with $1.16 billion as of July 31, 2024. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of July 31, 2025, decreased 24.4% to $1.10 billion compared with $1.46 billion as of July 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in backlog dollars is partly due to increased sales of quick move in homes (QMIs), which are typically in backlog for a very short period of time.



The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 19% for the third quarter ended July 31, 2025, compared with 17% in the 2024 third quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 19% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 17% in the third quarter of the prior year.

For the trailing twelve-month period our return on equity (ROE) was 18.7%. For the trailing twelve-month period our net income return on inventory was 9.5% and our adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (Adjusted EBIT ROI) was 22.1%. For the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we had the second highest ROE, and we believe the highest Adjusted EBIT ROI compared to nine of our publicly traded midsized homebuilder peers.



( 1) When we refer to“Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JULY 31, 2025:



During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending was $192.6 million compared with $216.1 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending was $660.0 million compared with $677.0 million in the same period one year ago.



Total liquidity as of July 31, 2025, was $277.9 million, which was above our target liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 3,500 lots were put under option or acquired in 30 consolidated communities.



As of July 31, 2025, our total controlled consolidated lots were 40,246, an increase of 1.8% compared with 39,516 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year's third quarter. Continuing our land-light strategic focus, 86% of our lots were optioned at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which is our highest percentage of option lots ever. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled 7.0 years' supply.

Total QMIs as of July 31, 2025, were 1,016, a decline of 5.3% compared with 1,073 as of April 30, 2025, illustrating our efforts to match our starts with our sales pace. This equates to 8.2 QMIs per community as of July 31 2025, approaching our goal of 8 QMIs per community.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ( 2) :

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $119.47 on July 31, 2025.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, total revenues are expected to be between $750 million and $850 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 15.0% and 16.5%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $45 million and $55 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $77 million and $87 million.

( 2) The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“While the market environment remains challenging, we're encouraged by our performance this quarter. We met or exceeded the guidance range for all the metrics provided for the third quarter,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Uncertainty across global, political and economic fronts continued to weigh on homebuyer sentiment resulting in a slower sales pace than we had expected at the beginning of the fiscal year. Additionally, affordability challenges are weighing on buyer activity as home prices remain high, and mortgage rates have only seen modest declines from recent highs. We addressed these affordability headwinds with increased incentives that led to the first year-over-year increase in quarterly contracts per community this fiscal year. While our contracts for the quarter increased, QMIs decreased 5% sequentially, consistent with our goal of aligning our starts with our sales. Furthermore, consistent with our short-term strategy, we are selling through some of the lower margin homes and land to make room for newer land purchases with better margins.”

“Our primary focus remains on pursuing growth opportunities, while improving our capital structure. Given the current market conditions, our approach to new land acquisitions relies on strict adherence to underwriting discipline. We believe we are in a period where consumers are adjusting to current home prices and mortgage rates and remain confident that the combination of pent-up housing demand and the positive long-term demographic trends for housing will drive increased demand for new homes going forward. We are seeing current land opportunities on slightly better terms than last year. Our second highest ROE and what we believe to be the highest adjusted EBIT ROI among midsized homebuilder peers for the trailing twelve-month period, demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy, and we remain focused on sustaining returns that outpace industry benchmarks,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

Total liquidity is comprised of $146.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $6.3 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million available under a senior secured revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2025.



