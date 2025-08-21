Intended Changes In The Supervisory Boards Of LHV Group And LHV Pank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group announces that the Nomination Committee has made a proposal to the Supervisory Boards of AS LHV Group and AS LHV Pank to initiate the fit and proper assessment process for. The intention is to propose her election as a new member of the Supervisory Boards of both companies. In accordance with the Articles of Association, the proposed term would be up to three years for LHV Group and up to five years For LHV Pank. The elections are planned to take place at the next Annual General Meeting of LHV Group and by the sole shareholder of LHV Pank. The appointments would take effect based on the respective shareholder decisions.

In addition to her intended roles on the Supervisory Boards of LHV Group and LHV Pank, Kairi Pauskar is also expected to also assume the role of the Chair of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Until assuming her Supervisory Board positions, she will be advising LHV Group companies on HR and organisational matters.

Background of Kairi Pauskar:

Kairi Pauskar studied Information Technology at the University of Tartu and began her career in software development, holding project management roles at Codewiser and Nortal. At Nortal, she transitioned into HR leadership, serving as HR Manager for six years. She then worked four and a half years as an HR Architect at Wise (formerly TransferWise), a global fintech platform, where she helped build a strong organizational culture during a period of rapid growth, as the company expanded from around 60 to more than 1,200 employees. She was also the Head of People & Operations at Salv Technologies, a company specialising in anti–financial crime solutions for the financial sector. Alongside her professional career, she works as an entrepreneurship consultant, trainer, and angel investor, and contributes to the EBS Executive Education People Management program. She is also a 100% owner of SERBAL OÜ, an investment company. As of the date of this announcement, Kairi Pauskar does not hold any shares of LHV Group. No LHV Group shares are held by persons closely associated with her.

Rain Lõhmus , Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, commented:

"We are delighted to propose Kairi Pauskar to our Supervisory Board starting from the next term. Her blend of technology education, deep expertise in shaping organisational culture at high-growth financial-tech companies, and hands-on leadership as an entrepreneur will be invaluable in guiding LHV's next chapter."

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of July, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 476,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



