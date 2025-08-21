Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size To Hit USD 11.15 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Biologic Therapies And Expanding Precision Medicine Landscape SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Surges Past USD 2.67 Billion in 2023, Projected to surpass USD 5.05 billion by 2032 as Patient Access and Advanced Treatment Options Accelerate Nationwide. Austin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size & Growth Analysis According to SNS Insider, the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market was valued at USD 5.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.15 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.59% from 2024–2032. The U.S. market alone accounted for USD 2.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to nearly double, reaching USD 5.05 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.33%. This growth is fueled by the rising global prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), increasing patient awareness, and breakthroughs in biologic and biosimilar therapies that are redefining treatment protocols.

Get Free Sample Report of the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market: Market Overview Ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory disease primarily affecting the spine and sacroiliac joints, is increasingly being diagnosed due to improved imaging and awareness campaigns. In the U.S., robust insurance coverage for biologics, along with fast-tracked FDA approvals of novel monoclonal antibodies, is accelerating patient adoption. Globally, the expansion of precision medicine and personalized rheumatology treatment is expected to significantly enhance therapeutic outcomes and long-term disease management. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.77 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.15 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.59 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2021 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Treatment, the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Segment Dominated in 2023

The NSAIDs segment led the ankylosing spondylitis market in 2023 with a 48.1% market share, attributed to their use as first-line treatment for pain and inflammation. NSAIDs are cost-effective and available over the counter or in generic forms, and they are effective in relieving symptoms and improving mobility early in the course of the illness. NSAIDs do not necessitate specialized administration, unlike biologics.

In terms of Route of Administration, the Parenteral segment will hold the largest market share.

The ankylosing spondylitis market was led by the parenteral segment in 2023, as biologics and biosimilars are almost exclusively delivered via injection or infusion. These main aspects of therapy are TNF-inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors, as they can act locally and the therapeutic response is more effective than the mouth alternative medication. Moderate to severe DUAG, a nucleophilic disease, requires parenteral administration for its higher bioavailability and faster therapeutic effect.

Segment of Prescription Drugs Holds Largest Market Share by Type

The prescription drugs segment accounted for the largest ankylosing spondylitis market share in 2023, as they continue to be the treatment of choice for disease control (including various fillings-based biologics, biosimilars, JAK inhibitors, and NSAIDs). In addition, prescription medications are more effective, work faster, and provide long-term relief of symptoms compared to over-the-counter treatments. This trend has been fueled by increased advancements in biologic injectables and novel oral therapies.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Segmentation

By Treatment



Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Biologic therapies



TNF inhibitors

IL-17 inhibitors

JAK Inhibitors

Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) Corticosteroids

By Route of Administration



Parenteral Oral

By Type



Prescription drugs OTC drugs

By Application



Adults Juveniles

By Distribution Channel



Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies Online pharmacies

The Ankylosing Spondylitis Market in North America is Dominated with 56.22% Market Share in 2023; the Asia-Pacific is Predicted to Register the Fastest Growth.

The highest share of the North American ankylosing spondylitis market is due to a high level of healthcare infrastructure, relatively high numbers of patient diagnoses compared with the market size population, and relatively easy access to more expensive biologics and biosimilars. Market growth is also propelled by a sound reimbursement framework, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, and strong clinical research activity.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the ankylosing spondylitis market with 8.10% CAGR over the forecast period due to rising prevalence and increases in healthcare expenditure, and better access to modern therapies. Increased medical insurance coverage and chronic disease management initiatives by the government are facilitating treatment adoption. Furthermore, an increase in the presence of international pharmaceutical companies and an improvement in diagnostic abilities tend to boost the market growth.

