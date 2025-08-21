Former USAID Assistant Administrator Ambassador Erin E. Mckee Named CEO Of Nova Ukraine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During her tenure at USAID, McKee managed over $30 billion in support for Ukraine and the region, doubling her bureau's capacity in under two years while maintaining rigorous standards for accountability and impact. Her appointment comes at a critical juncture as Ukraine continues its fight for freedom and Nova Ukraine expands its mission from emergency response to long-term recovery and development.

"I am deeply honored to join the extraordinary Nova Ukraine family at this pivotal moment," said Ambassador McKee. "Nova Ukraine represents a rare combination of grassroots passion and professional excellence that can bridge emergency response with sustainable empowerment. Nova Ukraine's mission focuses on supporting Ukraine and its people in building a strong, flourishing nation with an empowered civil society. To this end, my goal will be to forge this crisis into a catalyst for enduring Ukraine-America partnership."

McKee's diplomatic career spans multiple continents and a variety of complex environments. She previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, and as Deputy Chief of Mission in Indonesia. Wherever she went, she has focused on building local capacity, forging authentic partnerships, and creating lasting impact in challenging geopolitical contexts.

"Ambassador McKee's proven track record of managing large-scale humanitarian operations and her deep understanding of Ukraine make her the ideal leader to guide our next chapter as CEO," said Mikola (Nick) Bilogorskiy, Chairman of Nova Ukraine.

Under McKee's leadership, Nova Ukraine will implement a strategic framework built on four integrated pillars:



HEAL : Humanitarian Response and Saving Lives, and Ensuring Long-term Health of the Nation



BUILD : Infrastructure and Economic Recovery



EMPOWER : Civil Society, Culture, Education and Social Mobility

ADVOCATE : Policy Engagement and Awareness Building

Founded in 2014, Nova Ukraine has delivered over $130 million dollars in humanitarian aid and services and has become a trusted bridge between Ukrainian needs and American support. The organization operates with teams in both the United States and Ukraine, maintaining deep community connections while scaling professional operations.

In her initial period with Nova Ukraine, McKee plans to focus on stakeholder engagement and operational review, guided by what she describes as the 'Festina Lente' approach – advancing with both urgency and care to support the organization's evolution.

About Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and services to the people of Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States. Since 2014, the organization has served as a vital bridge between Ukrainian needs and American support, mobilizing resources for emergency response while building sustainable partnerships for long-term recovery. Learn more at novaukrain .

