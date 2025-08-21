Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Best Lawyers® In America 2026 Selects Seven Attorneys From Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP And Names Jennifer Keller As Lawyer Of The Year For Bet-The-Company Litigation


2025-08-21 09:01:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP, a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm based in Southern California, is proud to announce that seven of the firm's attorneys have been selected by Best Lawyers® 2026.

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, securities litigation, trusts and estates litigation, professional malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Kay Anderle for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, and legal malpractice-plaintiffs; Chase Scolnick for commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, qui tam law and white collar criminal defense; Jeremy Stamelman for commercial litigation; Shaun A. Hoting for appellate practice and commercial litigation; Justin Calderon was recognized for "2026 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, and trusts and estates litigation; and Charlotte Rose was recognized for "2026 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation.

In addition, Jennifer Keller has been named 2026 Orange County "Lawyer of the Year" for Bet-the-Company Litigation. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year."

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

Contact:

Kay Anderle

Managing Partner


Address:

18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]




SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP

