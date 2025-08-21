Quoin Pharmaceuticals' NETHERTON NOW Campaign Surpasses One Million Video Views, Amplifying Global Awareness Of Netherton Syndrome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (“Quoin” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that its NETHERTON NOW awareness campaign has surpassed a major milestone, achieving more than one million video views and over 14 million impressions.

Launched to give patients, families, and experts a greater voice, NETHERTON NOW has become a global platform shining a spotlight on the painful realities of Netherton Syndrome (NS), a rare and devastating genetic skin disease. The campaign's videos, which highlight personal stories and clinical perspectives, have been widely circulated on social media with placement on major outlets including MSN, Today, and CBS News, as well as in clinical publications such as ScienceDirect.

“Surpassing one million views and 14 million impressions is a milestone that reflects how far the NETHERTON NOW campaign has come,” said Denise Carter, Quoin's Co- Founder and Chief Operating Officer.“What began as an idea to raise awareness has become a global platform that brings the harsh realities of living with Netherton Syndrome into the spotlight. We are honored to share the voices of international advocates, patients, families, and clinical experts. Together, these stories are changing how the world understands this devastating disease, building momentum within both the treatment community and the general public, and further reinforce our determination to deliver the first approved treatment.”

Quoin's lead investigational candidate, QRX003, is currently being studied in late-stage clinical trials for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. Both studies are designed to evaluate QRX003 as monotherapy and in combination with off-label systemic treatments. Recruitment is underway across multiple U.S. and international sites, with full enrollment expected in early to mid-Q1 2026.

“As we progress QRX003 through the last stages of clinical development, we remain laser-focused on the possibility of delivering the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals.“Early data have shown encouraging signals, and these later studies have been designed to support obtaining the broadest possible label for the product. The voices shared in NETHERTON NOW serve as a powerful reminder of the urgent unmet need in this community and strengthen our commitment to advancing meaningful therapies.”

The NETHERTON NOW campaign is an ongoing initiative from Quoin to raise awareness, improve education, and elevate the voices of patients, caregivers, and experts in the field.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. The company is committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities, and care teams. Quoin's innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma, and others. For more information, visit or follow Quoin on LinkedIn for updates.

For more information about Netherton Syndrome, Quoin's clinical programs, or to stay updated on the NETHERTON NOW series, visit nethertonnow.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as“aim,”“design,”“expect,”“hope,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,” and“will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: determination to deliver the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome; full enrollment in studies expected in early to mid-Q1 2026; possibility of delivering the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome; the potential of QRX003 as a treatment for Netherton Syndrome; and Quoin's products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome; whether the Company's studies are successful in generating data that is sufficiently robust and comprehensive to support an NDA filing for QRX003 as an approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

