Vietnamkorea Blockchain Cooperation Advances Digital Economy Partnership

Dr. Na Jeong-sik at the blockchain seminar held in Vietnam.

Vietnam and Korea strengthen blockchain collaboration to drive digital transformation, RWA tracking, and industrial innovation across Southeast Asia.

- Dr. Na Jeong-sikSEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vietnam, currently ranked third globally in virtual asset ownership and first in transaction volume, is fast-tracking its national digital strategy by prioritizing blockchain at the core of its economic transformation. A high-level seminar titled“Digital Innovation and Sustainable Growth through Blockchain” held at the Central Policy and Strategy Committee in Hanoi marked a key milestone in Korea–Vietnam cooperation in this field.The Korean delegation included blockchain expert Dr. Na Jeong-sik , along with former Ministers Heo Sin-haeng and Gwon Do-yeop, Director Jang Kwang-sik of the National Strategy Planning Institute, Professor Song Kwan-bae, Chairperson Son Ha-eun of BioBomb Together, and KHI CEO Kim Kyung-hyo.Dr. Na, who has visited Vietnam eight times over the past few years to assess blockchain's practical potential on-site, described the seminar as“a pivot point aligning policy, industry, and diplomacy.”Core topics included real-world asset (RWA) tracking, supply chain transparency in agriculture, consumer protection, data governance, and digital twin modeling. A shared commitment emerged to move beyond theory into pilot implementations.Though only a luncheon was originally scheduled, Vietnam's Department of Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation hosted an impromptu dinner banquet for the Korean delegation-a rare diplomatic gesture that underscored the meeting's strategic value.“The hospitality was highly unusual and signaled deep interest from Vietnamese leadership,” said Dr. Na.Beyond the seminar, six-hour-long private business talks were held with major Vietnamese entities including VN Group, VN Pay, and state-run Song Hung Construction, discussing blockchain integration in payment infrastructure, enterprise systems, and platform investments. This marked a shift from policy dialogue to actionable industrial cooperation.The following day, the Central Policy and Strategy Committee issued an official letter of appreciation, expressing commitment to regular dialogues, expert consultations, and joint initiatives. Meanwhile, Vietnam's Sonha Group proposed collaboration on blockchain-based coin issuance, a new exchange, and a dedicated platform-with Da Nang under consideration as a pilot city for regulated blockchain operations.Vietnam's policy shift is also gaining momentum. Starting January 1, 2026, the country will fully open its regulatory framework for blockchain. In late August, Da Nang will host its first“National Blockchain Day,” signaling a unified push from legislation to industrial application.A follow-up Korea–Vietnam seminar is planned for late September or early October at the Korean National Assembly, gathering approximately 20 policy leaders from both sides and up to 300 general attendees. Preparations for that event are underway, with Dr. Na returning to Vietnam next week to finalize the agenda.The recent state visit of Vietnamese Communist Party Secretary General To Lam reinforced this direction. In his meeting with President Lee Jae-myung, digital transformation emerged as a central item alongside nuclear energy, high-speed rail, and smart city development. President Lee expressed Korea's readiness to contribute advanced technologies to Vietnam's national infrastructure and pledged deepened cooperation in multilateral platforms such as APEC and the United Nations.Dr. Na, who previously served as chairman of the Korea Blockchain Coordination Association and senior researcher on crypto finance policy in the National Assembly, emphasized that blockchain is not merely a technological trend but a“strategic platform” for emerging economies. His advisory work has extended to Cambodia, Brazil, and soon, Vietnam's government for regulatory system design and exchange establishment.As media coverage spreads, additional requests for regional conferences have come from countries such as Indonesia, India, Myanmar, Laos, Turkey, and Cambodia, reflecting a rising trend of blockchain diplomacy.Southeast Asia's young demographic-Vietnam's median age is 35-has become a powerful force for agile digital adoption.“Compared to developed economies, countries like Vietnam are moving faster because the public is already deeply engaged in crypto and blockchain use,” Dr. Na said.He highlighted data trust, regulatory clarity, and execution speed as critical enablers of success. Korea, he noted, is already integrating blockchain into social infrastructure, including its public subsidy programs, and sees strong synergy in working with Vietnam as a regional partner.Dr. Na also pointed to K-culture as an area of untapped blockchain potential. By linking ticketing, NFTs, and metaverse platforms to cultural exports, Korea could reclaim global leadership in digital innovation.“Digital transformation is no longer an option,” he added.“Korea and Vietnam together are shaping a model that blends culture, industry, and technology.”

