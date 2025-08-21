Quad Welcomes Flagstar Bank To Company's Syndicate Of Premier Lenders

SUSSEX, Wis., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD ) ("Quad" or the "Company"), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced it is adding Flagstar Bank, one of the largest regional lenders in the country, to its bank group. With this addition, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Company's Term Loan A was increased by $20 million to $371 million, and its revolving credit availability was increased by $15 million to $340 million.

Tony Staniak, Quad's Chief Financial Officer, said: "We are pleased to welcome Flagstar Bank to our syndicate of premier lenders, which provides us with additional scale and financial flexibility to fuel our capital allocation strategy. Our focus remains on enhancing our financial foundation to capitalize on diversified growth opportunities as an industry differentiated marketing experience company, while maximizing long-term shareholder returns."

"Quad's storied history, leading market position, and strong management team are prime factors which drove Flagstar to facilitate this new banking partnership," noted Rich Raffetto, Senior Executive Vice President, President of Commercial & Private Banking at Flagstar Bank. "As Flagstar is increasing its presence in relationship-based commercial and corporate banking activities, joining Quad's senior credit facilities fits well into our approach."

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., is the Administrative Agent of the credit agreement, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. is legal counsel for the Company, and Mayer Brown LLP is legal counsel for the lenders.

