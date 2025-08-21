Reaktor Wins Significant Public Sector Procurement To Drive Finland's Digitization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaktor has been selected as a key partner by the Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency (DVV) in a comprehensive framework agreement tender to advance Finland's critical digital infrastructure. Reaktor participated in three of the five areas of the tender, with a total value of €250 million. The new procurement won is one of the most significant public sector deals for Reaktor.

DVV is a key driver in building Finland's digital society and strengthening critical infrastructure, focusing on advancing digital services and the digitalization of public administration. Reaktor has been a long-term partner of DVV since 2017, playing a key role in renewing the Finnish Population Information System, enhancing productivity through advanced case management, and creating new digital services for citizens. Together with DVV, Reaktor's expert teams have ensured that these services run smoothly and reliably, making everyday life more convenient for everyone in Finland.

The new framework is designed to advance Finland toward a more sustainable, citizen-focused digital society. Reaktor helps DVV create public services that are faster, easier to use, and accessible to all.

“DVV is at the heart of everyday life in Finland and a key force in building a robust digital society, ensuring that the public services people rely on run seamlessly. The impact of our long-standing collaboration is evident in the daily lives of Finns, and we're excited to continue this important work together,” says Pekka Horo, CEO of Reaktor.

“Continuing our more than eight-year collaboration with DVV has been a true honor. We've had the privilege of developing nationally significant services and providing expert project consulting. Our experts have found this work exceptionally meaningful – not only have the projects been technically engaging, but we've also contributed to their success on many fronts," says Silja Närhi , VP, Reaktor Public.

DVV's systems are extensive and critical to operational reliability. This is why the procurement focused on highly specialized expert services, and the process was conducted with an emphasis on quality. DVV sought to engage experienced, multidisciplinary teams whose agile working methods and delivery culture align well with its operational environment. Supplier quality was assessed based on the teams' expertise, the performance in team interviews, and the effectiveness of their delivery plans.

The length of the newly tendered contract period is five years, but contracts made under it may also last until the end of 2031. Under the new framework, DVV's goal is to purchase IT expert services to meet DVV's needs, both as continuous services and as individual projects. The expert services to be procured relate to the definition, development, implementation, further development, maintenance, and assurance of quality and information security for various information systems, applications, or similar of DVV. The procurement volumes presented in the proposals are estimates, and DVV is not obligated to make any minimum purchases.

About Reaktor

Reaktor is a global technology consultancy specialized in projects that cannot afford to fail. We combine strategy, design, and technology to help ambitious companies gain a competitive edge and become industry leaders. Our expertise spans the full lifecycle of problem-solving – from pioneering data and AI to strategy, design, development, change management and continuous services – anchored in deep industry know-how and high-performing, multidisciplinary teams. And we don't do it alone. Through the Reaktor Ecosystem, our clients gain access to over 1,100 specialized experts across 40+ trusted partner firms – amplifying capability, speed, and scale.

Founded in 2000, Reaktor has offices in Helsinki, Amsterdam, Lisbon, New York, and Tokyo, with over 700 employees. Reaktor's customers include Adidas, HBO, Supercell, Cathay Pacific and KONE.

