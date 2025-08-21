Bitmex Launches 'Copy Wars' With 100,000 USDT In Rewards To Celebrate New Copy Trading Feature

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , the OG crypto derivatives exchange, today announced the launch of the Copy Wars , a campaign celebrating the launch of its new Copy Trading feature .

The campaign, which began on 18 August, is available to new, existing, and returning traders on BitMEX. Key highlights of the campaign include:



A 75,000 USDT prize pool for Copy Leaders based on their net PnL and trading volume.

A 25,000 USDT prize pool for Copiers based on their net PnL and trading volume, including a weekly 1,000 USDT airdrop to 10 copiers for the duration of the campaign. An additional 1,000 USDT or an Apple MacBook Air 13 to the Copier with the highest Copy Trading volume at the end of the campaign.



To participate in the Copy Wars, new customers need to successfully sign up for a BitMEX account and complete their KYC process. Detailed information on the tasks and rewards can be found here .

Traders looking to learn more and get started with Copy Trading can do so by visiting this page .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or , and follow Telegram , Twitter and its online communities .