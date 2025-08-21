Mount Sinai South Nassau Expands Anesthesia Services With Selection Of Greater New York Anesthesia Services Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai South Nassau is expanding anesthesia services as its role as a teaching hospital grows. The expansion is being supported by Greater New York Anesthesia Services, P.C. (GNYAS), which will provide full anesthesia services for the Oceanside-based hospital.

Mount Sinai South Nassau is a 455-bed hospital located in Oceanside, New York that currently runs 14 operating rooms for a wide range of surgeries and is on track to open nine additional, larger operating rooms next spring in the new Feil Family Pavilion. The new, larger operating rooms will allow the hospital to offer more complex cardiac surgeries on the South Shore so patients do not have to travel into Manhattan for world-class care.

The hospital opened in 1928 and is the Long Island flagship hospital for the Mount Sinai Health System. It is a Level II Trauma Center, has obstetrics services and will be expanding complex cardiac surgical services in 2026. In addition, a new anesthesiology residency program affiliated with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is being implemented at the hospital this year under GNYAS leadership.

"This new partnership will benefit our community and provide seamless access to high-quality anesthesia care by a team of specially trained physicians," said Adhi Sharma, MD, President of Mount Sinai South Nassau. "This new alliance with GNYAS ensures we are ready to meet the demand for expanded services and more complex procedures, including cardiology, neurology, minimally invasive treatment for cancer and more."

"Working with GNYAS, a physician-led anesthesia group, will create a positive, collaborative environment for clinicians, bringing together seamless business practices and excellence in advanced patient care," said Alan Sim, MD, Chief of Anesthesia, Mount Sinai South Nassau. "Clinicians want to be able to focus on patient care," said Dr. Sim.

Patients will experience greater access to care as well as the availability of more complex services that the hospital will now offer.

About Greater New York Anesthesia Services

GNYAS is a turn-key anesthesia group, providing high-quality and efficient anesthesia care for patients in the greater New York City area. The group receives business operations support from Mount Sinai Health System and U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP). With this foundation of clinical talent and business support expertise, GNYAS gives peace of mind to patients, clinicians and facility administrators. To learn more about GNYAS, visit .

SOURCE U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc.

