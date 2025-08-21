Aflac Study Reveals The Impact Of Paid Leave On Employers And Employees

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the 2025 Aflac Time Away Study:

41% of employees experienced burnout when a co-worker's leave period extended beyond eight weeks.



Mental well-being dropped 11 percentage points while covering for a peer.1

27% of employees who were diagnosed with a new health condition during or after their coverage period attributed it to the increased workload.1

18% of workers say a preexisting condition worsened while covering for a peer.1

73% of employees experienced at least moderate workplace stress or anxiety while covering for a peer.1

29% of employees said they did not receive any recognition for their additional work even though 95% of leaders say they have access to recognition tools.1 67% of those newly diagnosed with a health condition while covering for a peer took time off to care for themselves.1

Aflac's study emphasizes the need for employers to adopt proactive leave and time away management practices to mitigate the risks of burnout and negative impacts on employee morale. As part of its ongoing efforts to support businesses and their employees, Aflac urges employers to take a more holistic approach to leave management - safeguarding access to time away and ensuring robust plans are in place to address the well-being of employees for the continued success of business operations. Proactive planning and clear communication, alongside recognition and support, can minimize the physical and mental impact on employees and foster a healthier, more productive work environment.

"We know that in today's environment, employers are increasingly cognizant of providing a better workplace for their employees, but this study reveals that the challenges of covering for a co-worker on leave can have a significant impact on productivity," said Jenny Merrithew, vice president, Marketplace Solutions at Aflac. "To ensure there is balance in time away programs and productivity, employers should take steps and create a strategy to support the long-term well-being of employees, especially during periods where they are covering for a co-worker on leave. The strategy should include clear communication, regular check-ins, and tools and support to help prevent employee burnout and boost their engagement."

Similar to business continuity planning for disasters, building robust leave contingency plans that foster a culture of consistency, communication, recognition and support for employees taking on additional work could reduce the overall impacts identified in the study. This work can shape and inform how employers can remain competitive with time away benefits and minimize the impact to productivity and well-being in the workplace.

"What we discovered through this research is that leaders may not be aware of the toll that longer leave coverage takes on their employees, especially on tenured employees who may appear better equipped to manage the increased workload," said JR Shamley, senior vice president of National Accounts Business Development and Growth Solutions at Aflac. "Leaders should ensure workers are supported, recognized and rewarded equally and commensurate with the amount of additional work that's expected of them."

Download the report to learn more .

ABOUT THE 2025 AFLAC TIME AWAY STUDY

This second annual Aflac Time Away Study, conducted in January 2025, examines the impacts of time away/leave (two-plus weeks) programs on the workers who remain to ensure business continuity during those leave periods. This year, to provide a more complete picture of U.S. businesses' leave programs, this study includes both employees covering for a co-worker on leave and benefits decision-makers providing the employer perspective. The data was collected by Kantar Profile Divisions on behalf of Aflac from a national consumer survey of 1,000 respondents who had covered for a co-worker on leave in the past year and 500 employers working for companies that offer leave programs.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.2 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 19 consecutive years (2025) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 24 years (2025). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2024) for 11 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac or aflac/español . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at href="" target="_blank" afla under "Sustainability."

Group life, disability and absence services are provided by Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC); in New York, products and services are provided by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York; in California, coverage is offered by Continental American Life Insurance Company. Products may not be available in all states and may vary depending on state law.

