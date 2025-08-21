Intelliworx To Exhibit Healthcare Recruiting Software Solution, Designed For Rural Health, At 3RNET Annual Conference

Position management maintains and organizes all the employee positions a hospital has along with the key attributes, such as location, responsibilities and compensation, among others.

Healthcare Workforce Management integrates credentialing data from nearly every category of provider data available including doctors, physician assistants (PAs), nurse practitioners (NPs) and nurses.

Intelliworx enables rural healthcare recruiters to see the 'known universe' of eligible candidates from the beginning.

Annual conference brings together healthcare providers and professionals dedicated to solving the challenges of rural healthcare recruitment and retention

- IntelliworxWILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intelliworx announced today it will exhibit at the 3RNET Annual Conference, held on August 26-27, 2025, in Reno, Nevada. The conference brings together healthcare professionals from business, government and academia to focus on solving the challenges of recruiting and retaining providers in underserved areas.“There's been a shortage of providers across all of healthcare for a while now, but this problem hits rural healthcare communities even harder,” said Intelliworx Sales Director Patrick Youngblood, DBA, SPHR.“Medical students tend to stay in metropolitan areas where they trained, which leaves rural areas with a smaller pool of candidates – and it's happening at a time when rural physicians are retiring at a rate faster than they can be replaced.”While Intelliworx is better known for helping federal government agencies securely modernize workflow processes, the company discovered the challenges facing rural healthcare a few years ago through its extensive work with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VA has many rural facilities and so faces the same challenges in attracting and retaining qualified providers.The company has since poured resources into research and development. It hired subject matter experts, including Youngblood, who have spent much of their careers doing the job of recruiting providers to rural locations.Youngblood, specifically, also wrote a doctoral dissertation (Doctor of Business Administration / DBA) on the challenges facing rural healthcare recruiting. To put it another way, the Intelliworx solution is designed by rural healthcare recruiters for rural healthcare recruiters.Intelliworx launched the solution dubbed Healthcare Workforce Management two years ago. The company has continued to build out a rich set of features to enable healthcare recruiters to get organized and shorten the time it takes to fill provider positions.More recently, Intelliworx also integrated real-time credentialing data into the solution. This includes data ranging from a national provider identifier (NPI) to recorded sanctions – enabling recruiters to get a comprehensive view of eligible candidates earlier in the recruiting process.As a gold-level sponsor for the conference this year, Youngblood also penned a blog post published recently on the 3RNET blog titled,“Four simple but effective ideas for recruiting providers to rural healthcare.” The piece offers sage advice that healthcare recruiters can use – with or without the software – to ensure they are speaking to the motivations providers have said they find most appealing in a rural position.“Rural healthcare employers have to 'stop the bleeding' – find ways to retain the existing providers they have on staff,” added Youngblood.“At the same time, they need to be building a pipeline of provider talent to rebuild their staffing levels.”He added:“That starts with appealing to the less tangible but just as important benefits of a rural position – such as fulfilling the sense of purpose that initially calls so many people to the profession of medicine.”Healthcare recruiters and employers interested in learning more are invited to schedule an online demonstration anytime or contact us via email: ....# # #About IntelliworxIntelliworx (formerly HRWorx, LLC) provides workflow management software that helps customers automate business processes such as financial disclosure, telework, credentialling, onboarding, and workflow, among others. The company got started 20 years ago by converting complex forms into intelligent interviews – similar to the way tax software simplified tax filing for consumers. Today, it's evolved from a simple tool for data collection to a platform that supports entire processes, IT modernization, and improves the customer experience (CX).Intelliworx develops technology solutions for the U.S. Government, state and local governments and to rural private sector healthcare facilities. It has provided purpose-built software to federal government agencies and has earned the authorization to operate (ATO) in the government cloud from 39 separate federal departments and agencies. The company is FedRAMP-authorized and a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB).To learn more visit us online at . The company is active on social media sites including LinkedIn and X.Media Contact:for IntelliworxFrank Strong...

Frank Strong

for Intelliworx

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Healthcare Workforce Management (HWM) overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.