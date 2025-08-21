India Carpet Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Top Manufacturers & Industry Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 2.93 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 5.51 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 6.7%
India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of handmade carpets
Growing global appreciation for sustainable, eco-friendly, and artisanal carpets
How Is AI Transforming the Carpet Market in India?
AI-driven solutions are increasingly influencing the carpet sector through:
-
Predictive demand forecasting for exports and domestic sales
AI-based design tools enabling customized carpet patterns
Quality control through AI-powered defect detection in weaving and finishing
E-commerce platforms using AI to enhance customer experience with virtual try-ons and personalized recommendations
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Export Growth: India exports carpets to over 70 countries, with rising demand in the US, Europe, and Middle East
Rising Domestic Demand: Urban households increasingly spending on home décor and premium furnishings
Sustainable Carpets: Eco-friendly raw materials such as jute, wool, and organic cotton gaining traction
Government Support: Initiatives such as the Indian Handloom Brand and Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) strengthening the sector
Shift Toward Machine-Made Carpets: Growing affordability and demand for durable, cost-efficient alternatives
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Analysis by Material:
-
Nylon
Olefin
Polyester
Others
-
Economy
Luxury
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
-
Residential
Commercial
-
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
Latest Development in the Industry
-
In 2024, Jaipur Rugs launched a new designer collection blending traditional hand-knotting techniques with contemporary aesthetics to cater to both domestic and international markets.
The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) signed multiple MoUs with international buyers at global trade fairs, strengthening India's export footprint in Europe and North America.
Indian carpet makers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices, including natural dyeing and eco-friendly fibers, to meet rising global demand for green products.
