India Carpet Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Top Manufacturers & Industry Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India carpet market size was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2033. The carpet market in India is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising exports, growing demand for handwoven and machine-made carpets, and increasing preference for home décor and interior furnishing across urban households.

Market size (2024): USD 2.93 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 5.51 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.7%

India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of handmade carpets Growing global appreciation for sustainable, eco-friendly, and artisanal carpets

How Is AI Transforming the Carpet Market in India?

AI-driven solutions are increasingly influencing the carpet sector through:



Predictive demand forecasting for exports and domestic sales

AI-based design tools enabling customized carpet patterns

Quality control through AI-powered defect detection in weaving and finishing E-commerce platforms using AI to enhance customer experience with virtual try-ons and personalized recommendations

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Export Growth: India exports carpets to over 70 countries, with rising demand in the US, Europe, and Middle East

Rising Domestic Demand: Urban households increasingly spending on home décor and premium furnishings

Sustainable Carpets: Eco-friendly raw materials such as jute, wool, and organic cotton gaining traction

Government Support: Initiatives such as the Indian Handloom Brand and Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) strengthening the sector Shift Toward Machine-Made Carpets: Growing affordability and demand for durable, cost-efficient alternatives

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Nylon

Olefin

Polyester Others



Economy Luxury



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores Online Stores



Residential Commercial



South India

North India

West and Central India East India

Analysis by Material:Analysis by Price Point:Analysis by Sales Channel:Analysis by End User:Regional Analysis:

Latest Development in the Industry



In 2024, Jaipur Rugs launched a new designer collection blending traditional hand-knotting techniques with contemporary aesthetics to cater to both domestic and international markets.

The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) signed multiple MoUs with international buyers at global trade fairs, strengthening India's export footprint in Europe and North America. Indian carpet makers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices, including natural dyeing and eco-friendly fibers, to meet rising global demand for green products.