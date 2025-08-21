Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Carpet Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Top Manufacturers & Industry Report 2025-2033

2025-08-21 08:15:09
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India carpet market size was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2033. The carpet market in India is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising exports, growing demand for handwoven and machine-made carpets, and increasing preference for home décor and interior furnishing across urban households.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 2.93 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 5.51 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 6.7%
  • India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of handmade carpets
  • Growing global appreciation for sustainable, eco-friendly, and artisanal carpets

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-carpet-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Carpet Market in India?

AI-driven solutions are increasingly influencing the carpet sector through:

  • Predictive demand forecasting for exports and domestic sales
  • AI-based design tools enabling customized carpet patterns
  • Quality control through AI-powered defect detection in weaving and finishing
  • E-commerce platforms using AI to enhance customer experience with virtual try-ons and personalized recommendations

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Export Growth: India exports carpets to over 70 countries, with rising demand in the US, Europe, and Middle East
  • Rising Domestic Demand: Urban households increasingly spending on home décor and premium furnishings
  • Sustainable Carpets: Eco-friendly raw materials such as jute, wool, and organic cotton gaining traction
  • Government Support: Initiatives such as the Indian Handloom Brand and Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) strengthening the sector
  • Shift Toward Machine-Made Carpets: Growing affordability and demand for durable, cost-efficient alternatives

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Material:
  • Nylon
  • Olefin
  • Polyester
  • Others
Analysis by Price Point:
  • Economy
  • Luxury
Analysis by Sales Channel:
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
Analysis by End User:
  • Residential
  • Commercial
Regional Analysis:
  • South India
  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • East India

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-carpet-market

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In 2024, Jaipur Rugs launched a new designer collection blending traditional hand-knotting techniques with contemporary aesthetics to cater to both domestic and international markets.
  • The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) signed multiple MoUs with international buyers at global trade fairs, strengthening India's export footprint in Europe and North America.
  • Indian carpet makers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices, including natural dyeing and eco-friendly fibers, to meet rising global demand for green products.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Search