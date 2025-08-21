India Private Equity Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Research Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India private equity market size was valued at USD 61.5 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 347.07 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.30% from 2025 to 2033. The private equity market in India is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising investor interest, favorable government policies, digital transformation, and increasing opportunities across diverse sectors such as technology, healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 61.5 million

Forecast (2033): USD 347.07 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 19.30%

Strong inflows from global institutional investors and venture funds Expansion of technology-driven startups and unicorn ecosystem fueling capital demand

How Is AI Transforming the Private Equity Market in India?

AI-driven analytics and automation tools are revolutionizing private equity investment strategies by enabling:



Advanced deal sourcing through predictive modeling and data intelligence

Risk assessment and portfolio optimization powered by AI and machine learning

Streamlined due diligence with automated financial and compliance insights Enhanced value creation strategies through real-time performance tracking

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Digital India & Startup Ecosystem: Rapid growth of tech startups, fintech, and digital-first companies attracting heavy PE inflows

Healthcare & Pharma Investments: Rising healthcare demand and innovation creating significant private equity opportunities

Infrastructure Development: Expansion in logistics, renewable energy, and transportation projects boosting investor participation

Financial Inclusion: Growth of NBFCs, microfinance, and fintech solutions driving new avenues for private capital deployment Regulatory Reforms: Investor-friendly policies and FDI liberalization enhancing India's attractiveness to global funds

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Fund Type:



Buyout

Venture Capital (VCs)

Real Estate

Infrastructure Others

Regional Analysis:



South India

North India

West and Central India East India

Latest Development in the Industry



In February 2024, Blackstone announced new investments in India's renewable energy and logistics sectors, strengthening its portfolio in sustainable infrastructure.

In May 2024, Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV Partners) launched a fund to support early-stage tech startups, emphasizing AI, SaaS, and fintech growth. In July 2024, KKR & Co. invested in an Indian healthcare chain, signaling increasing focus on the country's expanding healthcare sector.