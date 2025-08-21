Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Private Equity Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Research Report 2025-2033

India Private Equity Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Research Report 2025-2033


2025-08-21 08:15:09
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India private equity market size was valued at USD 61.5 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 347.07 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.30% from 2025 to 2033. The private equity market in India is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising investor interest, favorable government policies, digital transformation, and increasing opportunities across diverse sectors such as technology, healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 61.5 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 347.07 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 19.30%
  • Strong inflows from global institutional investors and venture funds
  • Expansion of technology-driven startups and unicorn ecosystem fueling capital demand

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-private-equity-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Private Equity Market in India?

AI-driven analytics and automation tools are revolutionizing private equity investment strategies by enabling:

  • Advanced deal sourcing through predictive modeling and data intelligence
  • Risk assessment and portfolio optimization powered by AI and machine learning
  • Streamlined due diligence with automated financial and compliance insights
  • Enhanced value creation strategies through real-time performance tracking

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Digital India & Startup Ecosystem: Rapid growth of tech startups, fintech, and digital-first companies attracting heavy PE inflows
  • Healthcare & Pharma Investments: Rising healthcare demand and innovation creating significant private equity opportunities
  • Infrastructure Development: Expansion in logistics, renewable energy, and transportation projects boosting investor participation
  • Financial Inclusion: Growth of NBFCs, microfinance, and fintech solutions driving new avenues for private capital deployment
  • Regulatory Reforms: Investor-friendly policies and FDI liberalization enhancing India's attractiveness to global funds

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Fund Type:

  • Buyout
  • Venture Capital (VCs)
  • Real Estate
  • Infrastructure
  • Others

Regional Analysis:

  • South India
  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • East India

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-private-equity-market

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In February 2024, Blackstone announced new investments in India's renewable energy and logistics sectors, strengthening its portfolio in sustainable infrastructure.
  • In May 2024, Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV Partners) launched a fund to support early-stage tech startups, emphasizing AI, SaaS, and fintech growth.
  • In July 2024, KKR & Co. invested in an Indian healthcare chain, signaling increasing focus on the country's expanding healthcare sector.

