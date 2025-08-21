Ajinkya Rahane Takes Big Call On His Career Ahead Of New Domestic Season, Here's What He Said

Ahead of the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season, which will start with the Duleep Trophy on August 28, veteran Mumbai cricketer Ajinkya Rahane took a decisive step regarding his future. On Thursday, Rahane decided to step away from Mumbai's captaincy duties in domestic cricket and pass the baton to the next generation of players.

The 36-year-old Indian batter has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket for close to two decades and has led the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions for three seasons in recent years before deciding to step down from the leadership role ahead of the 2025-26 domestic cricket season. Rahane captained Mumbai to the 42nd Ranji Trophy title in the 2023-24 season of the tournament, eventually ending their nine-year drought of clinching the prestigious domestic triumph.

Rahane's most recent success as Mumbai captain was the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph last year, where he was the tournament's highest run-getter with 469 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 58.62 in 9 matches.

'It's the right time to groom a new leader'

Ajinkya Rahane took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and announced his decision to leave Mumbai captaincy, stating that 'it's the right time to groom a new leader'. However, the veteran cricketer will continue to represent Mumbai cricket as a player, with an aim of winning more titles in domestic cricket.

“Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour,” the 36-year-old wrote.

“With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I've decided not to continue in the captaincy role.

“I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season,” he added.

Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I've decided not to continue in the captaincy role.I remain fully committed to giving my best...

- Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 21, 2025

Ajinkya Rahane is the second leading run-getter for Mumbai in first-class cricket, amassing 5932 runs, including 19 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 52.03 in 76 matches. In List A cricket, Rahane sits in the third spot among the leading run-getters for Mumbai, with 1906 runs, including 4 centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 45.38 in 53 matches.

As a captain, Ajinkya Rahane instilled calmness and discipline in the Mumbai dressing room, nurturing and grooming young talents while leading the team to multiple domestic titles, including the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Who will lead Mumbai in the next domestic season?

Mumbai cricket has never been short of players who can take on leadership roles, with names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shams Mulani, Sarfaraz Khan, and Tanush Kotian. Before Ajinkya Rahane was appointed as Mumbai captain, Prithvi Shaw was leading the side, taking them to the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final and clinching the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21.

Given Jaiswal and Iyer's immense experience in international cricket, they remain the frontrunners to take over Mumbai's captaincy, though the selectors may also look at consistent domestic performers like Shams Mulani or Sarfaraz Khan as long-term options. Jaiswal's commitment to national duties and a packed international calendar could make it challenging for him to lead Mumbai throughout the domestic season.

With this, the selection for the Mumbai captaincy will boil down to between Shreyas Iyer, Shams Mulani, and Sarfaraz Khan as the next full-time captain.