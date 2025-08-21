Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's FIRST Image After Attack By Rajesh Khimji During 'Jan Sunvai'
Today, I met with the popular Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi and inquired about her well-being. The Chief Minister is completely healthy and, as before, is continuously engaged with dedication in the work of the people of Delhi," the BJP MP posted on X, along with the photo.
In the photo, CM Rekha Gupta can be seen interacting with BJP MPs.What happened at the Jan Sunvai event?
During the 'Jan Sunvai' (public hearing) on Wednesday, August 20, sources said that the accused, Rajesh Khimji, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta some papers and then attacked her, reported PTI.
Senior BJP leader Harish Khurana told NDTV that the attacker slapped the chief minister and also pulled her hair.
Later in the day, Delhi Police took the accused into custod . Rajesh Khimji was booked on charges of 'attempt to murder' as per police officials.
The accused is 41-years-old and a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.
Poeple at the Chief Minister's Office, privy of the incident, told Mint that the attacker handed over a piece of paper to Rekha Gupt , and“started talking in a raised loud voice and also used expletives before slapping the CM.”
The Central government accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the Delhi CM after the incident.
Following the meeting with Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra reassured the public that she is recovering well and will soon resume her official duties.
He said,“All of us came to inquire about Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's well-being. She is completely healthy now. She will get back to her schedule soon. Such incidents take place, but they will not affect her routine of meeting people,” reported ANI.
