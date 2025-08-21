403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Britain Sets Record With 111,000 Asylum Seekers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Britain's authorities recorded 111,000 asylum seekers between June 2024 and June 2025, surpassing the 103,000 logged in 2002.
Citing UK's Home Office figures on Thursday, the BBC said more than 49,000 people entered the UK illegally, 88 percent of them came on fishing boats after crossing the English Channel from northern France.
Clandestine arrivals rose 27 percent year on year; 15 percent were from Afghanistan, 14 percent from Eritrea, and 10 percent from Iran, with smaller percentages from Sudan and Syria, it said.
Over the same period, the Home Office reported more than 9,000 forced removals - about half to Albania and Romania - around 27,000 voluntary departures, mostly to India, Brazil, and Albania, and roughly 21,000 people stopped and turned back at the border. (end)
mrn
Citing UK's Home Office figures on Thursday, the BBC said more than 49,000 people entered the UK illegally, 88 percent of them came on fishing boats after crossing the English Channel from northern France.
Clandestine arrivals rose 27 percent year on year; 15 percent were from Afghanistan, 14 percent from Eritrea, and 10 percent from Iran, with smaller percentages from Sudan and Syria, it said.
Over the same period, the Home Office reported more than 9,000 forced removals - about half to Albania and Romania - around 27,000 voluntary departures, mostly to India, Brazil, and Albania, and roughly 21,000 people stopped and turned back at the border. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment