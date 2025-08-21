Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Britain Sets Record With 111,000 Asylum Seekers


2025-08-21 08:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Britain's authorities recorded 111,000 asylum seekers between June 2024 and June 2025, surpassing the 103,000 logged in 2002.
Citing UK's Home Office figures on Thursday, the BBC said more than 49,000 people entered the UK illegally, 88 percent of them came on fishing boats after crossing the English Channel from northern France.
Clandestine arrivals rose 27 percent year on year; 15 percent were from Afghanistan, 14 percent from Eritrea, and 10 percent from Iran, with smaller percentages from Sudan and Syria, it said.
Over the same period, the Home Office reported more than 9,000 forced removals - about half to Albania and Romania - around 27,000 voluntary departures, mostly to India, Brazil, and Albania, and roughly 21,000 people stopped and turned back at the border. (end)
