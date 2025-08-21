Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Koppers Announces Participation In Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference


2025-08-21 08:01:23
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP ), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community as part of its participation in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference, which will be held in Chicago, on August 27, 2025.

Koppers management will be represented by Bradley Pearce, Chief Accounting Officer, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations. Presentation materials will be available on in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP ) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of 2,000 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at .

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations


412 227 2049


[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

MENAFN21082025003732001241ID1109958283

