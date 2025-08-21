Morocco Strategic Minerals Reports Initial Sampling Results From The Tifernine Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: MCC) (“Morocco Strategic Minerals” or the“Corporation”) is pleased to announce results from its July 2025 channel and grab sampling program on the Tifernine Property, located southeast of Ouarzazate in the Kingdom of Morocco, where the Corporation holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Sampling Program Overview The Tifernine property covers approximately 16 km2 and hosts several significant sub-vertical mineralized structures situated in the northeastern portion of the permit.

Structure ST1 , the most extensive, is exposed over 600 metres of strike and reaches up to 11 metres in width. Structures ST2 and ST3 , located nearby, extend over 100 metres and 110 metres respectively, with widths of up to 2 metres.

A total of 14 channel samples (76 individual samples, excluding QA/QC blanks, standards, and duplicates) were collected along ST1, with each channel representing a 1-metre interval across mineralized zones. In addition, five grab samples* were collected from ST2 and ST3. All samples were analyzed at Afrilab Laboratory in Marrakech, Morocco. Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of overall mineralization or true metal content.





Figure 1: Location of mineralized structures with channel samples (Tif-01 to Tif-14) and grab samples (Tif-15 to Tif-19) on the Tifernine property. A total of 14 channels (76 samples in total, excluding QA/QC blanks, standards, and duplicates) were collected along the mineralized structure ST1. The channels were taken directly on the mineralized zone, with each sample representing a 1-meter interval. From structure 2 and 3 (ST2 and ST3) a total of 5 grab samples* were collected. All these samples were sent and analyzed at Afrilab Laboratory in Marrakech, Morocco *Surface grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralization or the true metal content (copper, gold, or silver) of the underlying rock. Highlights from the sampling program include:

5 channel samples grading above 1.00% Cu , with a peak value of 2.30% Cu .

3 channel samples grading above 1.00% CuOX , with a maximum of 1.72% CuOX .

3 grab samples returning copper grades above 0.50% Cu , including 1.89% Cu (sample Tif-16, ST3).

42 samples above detection limit for gold ( >0.05 g/t Au ), with a maximum of 0.30 g/t Au (sample Tif-16). 13 samples with zinc values above 0.50% Zn , including a maximum of 17.75% Zn (sample Tif-07).

(See Table 1 for average channel results.)

Samples length

(m) Au*

(g/t) Ag

*(ppm) Cu

*(ppm) CuOX

(ppm) Pb

*(ppm) Zn

*(ppm) Tif-01 2 0,025 2,81 446 306 683 314 Tif-02 3 0,119 3,61 923 489 459 6193 Tif-03 3 0,078 1,75 276 176 398 4829 Tif-04 4 0,025 1,03 123 58 154 137 Tif-05 5 0,086 2,50 582 362 558 535 Tif-06 5 0,097 1,19 2288 1166 182 596 Tif-07 8 0,077 2,81 3135 1911 555 26449 Tif-08 8 0,088 1,87 2618 1463 339 2867 Tif-09 11 0,070 1,80 5644 3946 240 1013 Tif-10 10 0,090 1,67 4144 2274 767 705 Tif-11 2 0,121 6,42 2753 1543 2511 3450 Tif-12 4 0,076 5,02 3620 476 2878 9566 Tif-13 5 0,046 2,35 1368 636 134 2111 Tif-14 6 0,061 0,86 1349 584 59 1722

Table 1: Average results obtained from channel samples.

“The results confirm the presence of high-grade copper mineralization within exposed structures and outline significant copper anomalies,” stated Pierre-Olivier Goulet, Vice President of Corporate Development . “At Tifernine, mineralization is structurally controlled within veins and shear zones, with widths reaching up to 11 metres. Anomalous gold values highlight the property's untapped gold potential, while the strong zinc grades reinforce its polymetallic character. Collectively, these results underscore the potential scale and upside of Tifernine.”

The Company is currently designing a follow-up exploration program that will include detailed geological mapping and trenching to evaluate the continuity of mineralization and to generate additional targets across the Tifernine property.









Figure 2: Surface samples showing copper mineralization at Tifernine property.

About the Tifernine Copper Property

The Tifernine Copper Project covers an area of approximately 16 km2 and is located southeast of Ouarzazate, Morocco, accessible via the national road N9, which connects Ouarzazate to Zagora. The property is situated just 10 km from the BMR property, where Morocco Strategic Minerals also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest (see press release dated July 11, 2024).

Geologically, the Tifernine property consists of an Ediacaran rhyolitic and andesitic complex intersected by ENE-WSW-oriented faults. It hosts several sub-vertical structures, each extending approximately 600 m in length and up to 11 meters in width. These structures are locally brecciated and contain quartz-carbonate veins. Copper mineralization is observed both in veins and disseminated within the volcanic rocks.

About Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation

Morocco Strategic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release have been reviewed by Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Sample Analysis Method

Samples were prepared by African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples were analyzed for silver, copper, oxide copper (CuOX), iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples with above 5% Cu content were reanalyzed using titration method.

Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards and blanks were inserted every 30 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "will be," "expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

