Morocco Strategic Minerals Reports Initial Sampling Results From The Tifernine Property
|Samples
| length
(m)
| Au*
(g/t)
| Ag
*(ppm)
| Cu
*(ppm)
| CuOX
(ppm)
| Pb
*(ppm)
| Zn
*(ppm)
|Tif-01
|2
|0,025
|2,81
|446
|306
|683
|314
|Tif-02
|3
|0,119
|3,61
|923
|489
|459
|6193
|Tif-03
|3
|0,078
|1,75
|276
|176
|398
|4829
|Tif-04
|4
|0,025
|1,03
|123
|58
|154
|137
|Tif-05
|5
|0,086
|2,50
|582
|362
|558
|535
|Tif-06
|5
|0,097
|1,19
|2288
|1166
|182
|596
|Tif-07
|8
|0,077
|2,81
|3135
|1911
|555
|26449
|Tif-08
|8
|0,088
|1,87
|2618
|1463
|339
|2867
|Tif-09
|11
|0,070
|1,80
|5644
|3946
|240
|1013
|Tif-10
|10
|0,090
|1,67
|4144
|2274
|767
|705
|Tif-11
|2
|0,121
|6,42
|2753
|1543
|2511
|3450
|Tif-12
|4
|0,076
|5,02
|3620
|476
|2878
|9566
|Tif-13
|5
|0,046
|2,35
|1368
|636
|134
|2111
|Tif-14
|6
|0,061
|0,86
|1349
|584
|59
|1722
Table 1: Average results obtained from channel samples.
“The results confirm the presence of high-grade copper mineralization within exposed structures and outline significant copper anomalies,” stated Pierre-Olivier Goulet, Vice President of Corporate Development . “At Tifernine, mineralization is structurally controlled within veins and shear zones, with widths reaching up to 11 metres. Anomalous gold values highlight the property's untapped gold potential, while the strong zinc grades reinforce its polymetallic character. Collectively, these results underscore the potential scale and upside of Tifernine.”
The Company is currently designing a follow-up exploration program that will include detailed geological mapping and trenching to evaluate the continuity of mineralization and to generate additional targets across the Tifernine property.
Figure 2: Surface samples showing copper mineralization at Tifernine property.
About the Tifernine Copper Property
The Tifernine Copper Project covers an area of approximately 16 km2 and is located southeast of Ouarzazate, Morocco, accessible via the national road N9, which connects Ouarzazate to Zagora. The property is situated just 10 km from the BMR property, where Morocco Strategic Minerals also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest (see press release dated July 11, 2024).
Geologically, the Tifernine property consists of an Ediacaran rhyolitic and andesitic complex intersected by ENE-WSW-oriented faults. It hosts several sub-vertical structures, each extending approximately 600 m in length and up to 11 meters in width. These structures are locally brecciated and contain quartz-carbonate veins. Copper mineralization is observed both in veins and disseminated within the volcanic rocks.
About Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation
Morocco Strategic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this press release have been reviewed by Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).
Sample Analysis Method
Samples were prepared by African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples were analyzed for silver, copper, oxide copper (CuOX), iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples with above 5% Cu content were reanalyzed using titration method.
Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards and blanks were inserted every 30 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "will be," "expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
